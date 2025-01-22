Samuel Montembeault: successful audition in front of the Team Canada coach

Samuel Montembeault: successful audition in front of the Team Canada coachCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Last night, the Canadiens found a way to win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a score of 3-2 that Martin St-Louis’s team managed to secure victory at the Bell Centre.
Among the satisfied customers, there must certainly be the Canadiens’ coach. After all, Martin St-Louis must be proud to see that his guys never give up and are always in the game.
It’s not an “isolated incident.”
Now the last 8 victories of the Canadiens came from behind https://t.co/BVy1lt7Amu
The Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie has seen many people demanding that Jakub Dobes get more time (especially after Saturday’s game, where the Quebecer did not look good) lately.
However, not only does the CH want to manage Dobes’ playing time (like Emil Heineman before he was hit by a car), but they also trust Monty.
Even though he gave up two goals in the first half of the game, he was impenetrable afterward… even though the Lightning outshot the Canadiens by 13 (35 to 22) during the game.
I don’t know if being in front of Jon Cooper helped (it surely didn’t hurt, between you and me #TeamCanada) Monty to perform well, but he was the goalie the CH needed.
Doubt Samuel Montembeault at your own peril.
The Canadiens’ No. 1 stole a win from the Lightning and could steal the starting job for Team Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. (@EricEngels) https://t.co/XnKllZ9Wh4
And I’m sure Cooper took notes. It’s his job to do so, after all.
And as the CH has 13 wins in their last 17 games (13-3-1), let’s say the results are there.
Let’s also note that Samuel Montembeault got his 17th win of the season, which is a new record for him. Playing as the No. 1 goalie without a three-way share on a good team helps win games, I think.
But that’s not all we should take from this game.
1. When we look at Owen Beck’s ice time, we can see that his 6:57 is not that much. He jumped on the ice seven times during the game, and in the end, it was Nick Suzuki playing in his place.
Because even though he will never be Lane Hutson (who did his job yesterday), Savard did something that little #48 doesn’t do: protect a lead at the end of a game. I’m not saying Hutson couldn’t… but let’s say he has some work to do before hoping to make a play like this:
A rock? A wall? No, it’s David Savard! pic.twitter.com/Vv5XahRVQb
5. Mike Matheson did not have the best game of his career. These things happen… but he did not fully help his team at the end of the game, at least.
6. During the Canadiens’ last victory, a miniature Youppi! was thrown onto the ice. And yesterday, after the win, the real Youppi! lay down on the ice, which was funny.
If I had been in a player’s position, I would have (gently) laid down on him.
https://t.co/aoCjsjixJH pic.twitter.com/WRzOIqVIVq
