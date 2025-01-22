Samuel Montembeault: successful audition in front of the Team Canada coach

Last night, the Canadiens found a way to win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a score of 3-2 that Martin St-Louis’s team managed to secure victory at the Bell Centre.

And the result is that the CH is back in the playoffs.The team, which is more #DansLeMix than ever, has surpassed the Bruins in the standings. Right now, the Sens and the Flanelle are just one little point behind the Lightning and the top-3 in the division.Obviously, the way things are shaping up, it looks like the Canadiens will have to cross off a quality draft pick, as they are not on track to draft in the top-5 like in previous years.And clearly, that makes many people happy.

Among the satisfied customers, there must certainly be the Canadiens’ coach. After all, Martin St-Louis must be proud to see that his guys never give up and are always in the game.

Yesterday, for example, the team was down by two goals and did not have the best first period in history. But still, the guys found a way to rally.

It’s not an “isolated incident.”

Now the last 8 victories of the Canadiens came from behind https://t.co/BVy1lt7Amu — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 22, 2025

In fact, the last eight victories of the Canadiens (dating back to the game on December 31 against Vegas) have come via a comeback. And yesterday was a two-goal comeback.With a record of 7-1-1 against teams currently in the playoffs since December 28, the CH is impressive. And this is partly due to what Samuel Montembeault is capable of accomplishing.

The Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie has seen many people demanding that Jakub Dobes get more time (especially after Saturday’s game, where the Quebecer did not look good) lately.

However, not only does the CH want to manage Dobes’ playing time (like Emil Heineman before he was hit by a car), but they also trust Monty.

And yesterday, he responded well.

Even though he gave up two goals in the first half of the game, he was impenetrable afterward… even though the Lightning outshot the Canadiens by 13 (35 to 22) during the game.

I don’t know if being in front of Jon Cooper helped (it surely didn’t hurt, between you and me #TeamCanada) Monty to perform well, but he was the goalie the CH needed.

Doubt Samuel Montembeault at your own peril. The Canadiens’ No. 1 stole a win from the Lightning and could steal the starting job for Team Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. (@EricEngels) https://t.co/XnKllZ9Wh4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 22, 2025

And I’m sure Cooper took notes. It’s his job to do so, after all.

Having Dobes to help Monty allows him to push further (because he has more competition than with Cayden Primeau), but it also enables him to rest more adequately.

And as the CH has 13 wins in their last 17 games (13-3-1), let’s say the results are there.

Let’s also note that Samuel Montembeault got his 17th win of the season, which is a new record for him. Playing as the No. 1 goalie without a three-way share on a good team helps win games, I think.

But that’s not all we should take from this game.

What caught my attention during the match, which became increasingly interesting for the fans on-site as the game progressed?

1. When we look at Owen Beck’s ice time, we can see that his 6:57 is not that much. He jumped on the ice seven times during the game, and in the end, it was Nick Suzuki playing in his place.

Martin St-Louis was clearly playing to win.2. The Lightning gave the Canadiens two power plays (who scored once), and Tampa Bay had four power plays, but at times, the referees kept their whistles tucked away.They missed some calls during the game.3. David Savard is very important for the Canadiens. He has a stabilizing effect on Arber Xhekaj, but he is also important, in a lesser role, on the ice in defensive situations.

Because even though he will never be Lane Hutson (who did his job yesterday), Savard did something that little #48 doesn’t do: protect a lead at the end of a game. I’m not saying Hutson couldn’t… but let’s say he has some work to do before hoping to make a play like this:

A rock? A wall? No, it’s David Savard! pic.twitter.com/Vv5XahRVQb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 22, 2025

4. Jake Evans scored his 11th goal of the season. He also performed well in other aspects of the game (faceoffs, penalty kills, play over 200 feet, etc.) and was at the heart of the victory.He is just two goals away from matching his career record.

5. Mike Matheson did not have the best game of his career. These things happen… but he did not fully help his team at the end of the game, at least.

Not as much as David Savard, anyway.

6. During the Canadiens’ last victory, a miniature Youppi! was thrown onto the ice. And yesterday, after the win, the real Youppi! lay down on the ice, which was funny.

If I had been in a player’s position, I would have (gently) laid down on him.

overtime

This morning, the Canadiens will train (yes, yes!) in Brossard around 11 AM. Then, a flight to Detroit awaits the team ahead of their game tomorrow against the Red Wings.Detroit may be low in the standings, but the team is not on a bad streak (6-3-1 in their last 10 games), and the standings are so tight that nothing can be left to chance.