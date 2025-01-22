The CH should keep Matheson in mind for the upcoming season according to Simon Boisvert (and he is right).Marc-Olivier Cook
Despite everything, the defenseman has his utility in Martin St-Louis’s lineup.
The idea of seeing him traded by Kent Hughes has been on the table since last year, and it’s normal. His contract ends at the end of the 25-26 season and he has good value right now because he commands an annual salary of $4.875 million.
For a defenseman who collected 62 points last season, that’s more than good.
That said, Simon Boisvert has been categorical in talking about the defenseman in the recent episode of Processus: we need to keep Matheson in mind for next season.
Le Canadien doit garder Mike Matheson en 2025-2026!!!
Nouvel épisode de Processus: https://t.co/0Tc2zOS6Sr pic.twitter.com/R5vUF4efmj
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 22, 2025
By keeping Matheson, the Canadiens would still have the opportunity to send him elsewhere at the deadline in 2026 (if that’s Kent Hughes’s plan).
But the Snake’s comment is relevant in my eyes, and here’s why: the Canadiens need leadership on the blue line.
After all, there exists a world in which David Savard does not return for the upcoming season. If that’s the case and the Canadiens trade Matheson by then, there would be only one veteran on the blue line with the current players… and that is Alexandre Carrier.
That said, we know Matheson’s value in Montreal, and the Canadiens need to make the most of it. Keeping Matheson would avoid the need to search for a replacement for him and would also allow Kent Hughes to spend money elsewhere in his lineup.
And if Matheson stays and leaves in the summer of 2026 because he demands too high a salary, Kaiden Guhle – who just celebrated his 23rd birthday – will be more ready to take the spot of the “veteran” defenseman #1 in the Montreal lineup.
In Brief
– Beautiful goal!
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 22, 2025
– Flower is doing well lately.
— Allan Walsh (@walsha) January 22, 2025
– David Perron is back.
Ottawa’s David Perron is BACK!! @DP_57 @OctagonHockey https://t.co/Zkva00IAjz
— Allan Walsh (@walsha) January 22, 2025
– Makes sense.
Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson named 2025 Hobey Baker Award nominees https://t.co/s0nYto1LxO
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 22, 2025