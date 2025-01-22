The CH should keep Matheson in mind for the upcoming season according to Simon Boisvert (and he is right).

Mike Matheson is far from being a perfect player.We know he can be excellent when he plays his game and that he is capable of producing offensively. But we also know that he can be ordinary when he thinks about too many things on the ice.Last night, we saw the ordinary Mike Matheson against the Lightning: the defenseman caused turnovers, he was soft in his zone, and he did not play a great game. It happens.

Despite everything, the defenseman has his utility in Martin St-Louis’s lineup.

He notably plays alongside Lane Hutson, he wears a letter on his jersey because he is one of the good leaders in the locker room, and he helps the CH offensively.

The idea of seeing him traded by Kent Hughes has been on the table since last year, and it’s normal. His contract ends at the end of the 25-26 season and he has good value right now because he commands an annual salary of $4.875 million.

For a defenseman who collected 62 points last season, that’s more than good.

That said, Simon Boisvert has been categorical in talking about the defenseman in the recent episode of Processus: we need to keep Matheson in mind for next season.

Le Canadien doit garder Mike Matheson en 2025-2026!!! Nouvel épisode de Processus: https://t.co/0Tc2zOS6Sr pic.twitter.com/R5vUF4efmj — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 22, 2025

By keeping Matheson, the Canadiens would still have the opportunity to send him elsewhere at the deadline in 2026 (if that’s Kent Hughes’s plan).

But the Snake’s comment is relevant in my eyes, and here’s why: the Canadiens need leadership on the blue line.

After all, there exists a world in which David Savard does not return for the upcoming season. If that’s the case and the Canadiens trade Matheson by then, there would be only one veteran on the blue line with the current players… and that is Alexandre Carrier.

Unless Kent Hughes decides to take advantage of the salary cap increase to acquire an experienced right-handed defenseman?

That said, we know Matheson’s value in Montreal, and the Canadiens need to make the most of it. Keeping Matheson would avoid the need to search for a replacement for him and would also allow Kent Hughes to spend money elsewhere in his lineup.

And if Matheson stays and leaves in the summer of 2026 because he demands too high a salary, Kaiden Guhle – who just celebrated his 23rd birthday – will be more ready to take the spot of the “veteran” defenseman #1 in the Montreal lineup.

In Brief

All this to say that it is too early in my eyes to think about trading Matheson.He is only 30 years old, he helps the Canadiens in his own way even if it is not always great defensively, and this is the moment when the CH should take advantage of what he can bring to the ice.

