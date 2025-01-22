Martin St-Louis absolutely must win the Jack Adams if the Canadiens make the playoffs.Marc-Olivier Cook
It has been a long time – a very long time – since we’ve enjoyed watching the Canadiens this much.
The loss on Saturday against the Leafs stirred conversations for the reasons we know, but it really seems to be just a minor setback when looking at the team’s performance over the past month.
At the beginning of January – just as the Habs finished their holiday trip – Eric Engels suggested seeing Martin St-Louis as one of the leading candidates for the Jack Adams if the Canadiens manage to secure a spot in the playoffs.
But now, at the end of January, it’s even clearer with the team’s recent successes: if the Canadiens make the playoffs, Martin St-Louis must win the Jack Adams.
Today, we ask you: “Is Martin St-Louis a candidate for Coach of the Year and why?” Your answers will be presented on the show at 4 PM!
— Entre 2 matCHs (@Entre2Matchs) January 22, 2025
This says a lot about how some experts view the Canadiens… And that’s exactly why St-Louis’s candidacy for the Jack Adams (again, if the Habs make the playoffs) makes sense!
I think of Craig Berube, who is in his first season behind the bench of the Leafs (4th in the NHL standings)…
I think of Scott Arniel, who is also in his first season with the Jets (2nd in the NHL standings)…
I think of John Hynes because there were no major expectations in Minnesota, and the Wild is having quite a season (7th in the NHL standings)…
But in reality, what Martin St-Louis is achieving right now… That’s something.
Especially when we remember the team’s ranking as of December 1, which was less than two months ago.
It’s funny, but we don’t hear anyone saying that Martin St-Louis is a pee-wee coach right now…
In short
– Great experience for the kids!
The little Nordiques will be represented by the Canam of Beauce-Appalaches at the upcoming pee wee tournament and benefited from the advice of 2 former players. Dave Pichette and Marc Fortier participated in a practice yesterday at the Videotron Center @tvaqc @TVASports @tournoipeewee pic.twitter.com/MNIPkQz0yZ
— Stéphane Turcot (@StephTurcotTVA) January 22, 2025
– Hehe.
The best 4th line in the NHL:
Jake Evans & Joel Armia
(Just missing Emil Heineman) pic.twitter.com/mAwwIciPF2
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 22, 2025
– That’s cute.
Habs captain Nick Suzuki is a friend of the pups pic.twitter.com/W1OJlpwPBK
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 22, 2025
– Well done.
Mental health is important to talk about
Mental health is important to talk about
#BellCausePourLaCause #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/OQc6NVqlue
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 22, 2025