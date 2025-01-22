Slafkovsky feels like throwing up when he watches his games from the start of the season.

It seems that last year’s scenario is repeating itself for Juraj Slafkovsky.

He had a very mediocre start to the season… But he has been playing very good hockey for the past few games.

The big forward has scored in three of his last four games, and it’s not a coincidence: he has (re)started using his body to bother opponents and create plays on the ice.

We have seen how good he can be when he is at the top of his game and takes advantage of his skills.

In the second half of last season, Slaf was really excellent… And we have to wonder if we will see the same Slaf by the end of the campaign.

That said, the 20-year-old is putting a lot of pressure on himself because he wants to perform the right way. He wants to be an important player on Martin St-Louis’s team because he has confidence in himself.

This is what explains, in my opinion, why he feels that his start to the season has been disgusting.

The Slovak claims (NHL.com) that he feels like throwing up when he thinks back to his first games of the campaign. That’s a big quote:

The big winger for the CH is having good moments, and Martin St-Louis says Slafkovsky “is starting to resemble himself” #GoHabsGo Text by @GLepageLNH https://t.co/RpduIFh9qY pic.twitter.com/jMnhLKu2Gy — NHL (@LNH_FR) January 22, 2025

I have a hard time believing that this is just a coincidence… But we shouldn’t forget one thing in all of this.

The Canadiens’ GM reminded that Slaf “is capable of more” and it’s not the first time this season that he has sent him a message.

At the beginning of December, Hughes “gave some flak” to his young player because he wasn’t playing as the organization desired.

Since Hughes’s remarks two weeks ago, Slafkovsky has four points (in seven games) and has found his footing.

He is playing with more intensity, going to the dangerous areas, and is much more involved on the ice.

This is the Slaf we want to see… But in every game:

Slafkovsky catches Borgen behind the net. pic.twitter.com/CiQZsVe8QT — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 20, 2025

Juraj Slafkovsky is 20 years old, and we shouldn’t forget that.

He is becoming more mature over time, and at some point, he will understand that he has to play this way consistently to achieve more success.

But it’s still good news to see that things have been improving for him lately. One thing at a time…

In Brief

– I didn’t have this on my bingo card!

Since we’re talking quarter-century teams, would you believe me if I told you that Samuel Montembeault has played in the third-most games for the Canadiens as a goaltender in the past 25 years? 1- Carey Price, 712 games

2- José Théodore, 288 games

3- Samuel Montembeault, 155… — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) January 22, 2025

– Wow…

Defenseman points leaders in the last two months: 32 — Zach Werenski

32 — Quinn Hughes

29 — Shea Theodore

28 — Lane Hutson

24 — Cale Makar Lane’s a rookie. pic.twitter.com/nOXktZjlwP — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 22, 2025

– To be continued.

The #CH is lined up to draft two times between the 14th and 19th picks if the trend continues (maybe once before/after). The new list from Bob McKenzie was released this morning, and adding two of these players to the already well-stocked team pool would be superb.#Habs #Canadiens pic.twitter.com/UkbuSoYrLd — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 22, 2025

– Oh!

His name often comes up in Toronto, just like Pete Alonso’s. They are both clients of Scott Boras. https://t.co/ujEIs0iqe — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 22, 2025

– I can’t wait to see him next season.