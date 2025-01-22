The CH is 3rd in the NHL since the beginning of 2025: For a supposedly difficult month of January…

Things are going well for the Canadiens since the beginning of what was expected to be a terrible season.The team has started to win regularly and even today is sitting in the last playoff spot in the NHL.

It’s different from the last few years, let’s just say that.

The Canadiens are one of the hottest clubs in the NHL, and what stands out is that the team’s success is becoming frequent.

If I had told you two months ago that the Lightning was visiting the Bell Centre… Very few people would have thought that the Habs would come away with a win.

Yet that’s exactly what happened last night.

Victories are piling up, so much so that the Canadiens are one of the best teams since the beginning of the year 2025.Only the Capitals and the Rangers are doing better:The Habs have accumulated the same number of points as the Hurricanes, but they have played one game fewer.

That said, it’s still interesting to see that the Rangers have been at the top of the standings since the beginning of the year.

We know how bad things were going in New York in the first third of the season!Notably, the Wings, the Blue Jackets, the Flyers, and the Preds are also among the best teams in the league over the past 22 days. That too is interesting!

But if we return to the Canadiens, these recent successes are even more important because they’ve faced strong teams in the last few weeks.

It’s crazy when you think about it:

Win against the Panthers (4-0)

Win against the Lightning (5-2)

Win against the Golden Knights (3-2)

Win against the Avalanche (2-1)

Win against the Canucks (5-4)

Win against the Capitals (3-2)

Win against the Stars (3-1)

Win against the Rangers (5-4)

Win against the Lightning (3-2)

We all said that January looked scary (and that’s normal), but the Canadiens are proving that they can beat anyone.

Now, we are starting to talk about the playoffs, and when we see that the Habs have one of the easiest schedules in the NHL until the end of the season, it makes sense in some way to believe it’s possible:

In Brief

There is still a lot of hockey to play.The Canadiens have 35 games to play before the end of the campaign, but they are giving themselves a chance to secure a playoff spot, something that nobody really expected this season.And credit must be given to the team, which has been playing so well for a month.

