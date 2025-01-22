The CH is 3rd in the NHL since the beginning of 2025: For a supposedly difficult month of January…Marc-Olivier Cook
It’s different from the last few years, let’s just say that.
The Canadiens are one of the hottest clubs in the NHL, and what stands out is that the team’s success is becoming frequent.
If I had told you two months ago that the Lightning was visiting the Bell Centre… Very few people would have thought that the Habs would come away with a win.
Yet that’s exactly what happened last night.
That said, it’s still interesting to see that the Rangers have been at the top of the standings since the beginning of the year.
But if we return to the Canadiens, these recent successes are even more important because they’ve faced strong teams in the last few weeks.
It’s crazy when you think about it:
- Win against the Panthers (4-0)
- Win against the Lightning (5-2)
- Win against the Golden Knights (3-2)
- Win against the Avalanche (2-1)
- Win against the Canucks (5-4)
- Win against the Capitals (3-2)
- Win against the Stars (3-1)
- Win against the Rangers (5-4)
- Win against the Lightning (3-2)
We all said that January looked scary (and that’s normal), but the Canadiens are proving that they can beat anyone.
Now, we are starting to talk about the playoffs, and when we see that the Habs have one of the easiest schedules in the NHL until the end of the season, it makes sense in some way to believe it’s possible:
