Samuel Montembeault will play tomorrow evening.

After today’s practice (a practice marked by absences), Martin St-Louis addressed the media. And there are two points I take away.

The first is that, as expected, he does not anticipate the club calling up a player in time for tomorrow’s game. Owen Beck has been sent down, for those who haven’t seen it.

So unless they play with seven defensemen (I don’t believe in that scenario unless the CH is in trouble), we should expect Michael Pezzetta to join the team’s lineup while Jayden Struble sits idly.

With Owen Beck sent down, #Habs Martin St-Louis says he doesn’t anticipate another player to be called up from Laval ahead of Thursday’s game – they’ll go with what they have. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 22, 2025

Expect to see Pezz play four minutes tomorrow, like.

I don’t know why a Rocket player hasn’t been recalled. I imagine Martin St-Louis doesn’t want to disrupt the current formula of his team and he likes having a spot to give Nick Suzuki double duty? Or that he doesn’t want to upset things in Laval?

I’m not exactly sure.

But one thing is certain: even though it’s good to see that the CH intends to give Pezzetta a chance, as he deserves to play, he needs to take advantage of it. In other words, stay away from the penalty bench if you get the chance to play.

And a second surprise awaited those who listened to the coach’s press conference.

While everyone expected Jakub Dobes to get the nod for tomorrow night’s game, it will actually be Samuel Montembeault who has been tasked with facing the Red Wings.

Montembeault in net for the @CanadiensMTL tomorrow night in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/bK1x1Jhqez — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) January 22, 2025

Does this mean that St-Louis will break his usual formula of giving Monty the Saturday night game at home? Or does it mean Dobes won’t play until next week?

I expect to see Monty Saturday night, for what it’s worth.

overtime

If that’s the case, it will be an important statement. After all, Montembeault is the club’s #1 goaltender and even though Dobes’ performance has some wanting to see him play more, this is the club of the Québécois.

St-Louis, who wants to win tomorrow to stay in the playoff picture, is clearly sending his best man to win against Detroit. And it’s worth noting that Montembeault was excellent yesterday