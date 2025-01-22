Cole Caufield: as effective as Alex Ovechkin in the slot at five-on-five this season

Cole Caufield is having an outstanding season. With 24 goals in 47 games, he is just five goals away from breaking his personal record for a season.

The Montreal Canadiens’ number 13 has a rocket of a shot that can get past any NHL goalie, especially when he is in a prime scoring position, such as in the crease, for example.

When shooting from the crease at even strength this season, Caufield has an identical success rate to that of a certain Alex Ovechkin. This was reported by François-David Rouleau from the Journal de Montréal, who relied on Sportlogiq’s statistics.

He is also capable of scoring many goals. https://t.co/s7SzWwPzWv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 23, 2025

This season, Caufield has managed to score on 9.7% of his shots taken from the crease at even strength. Ovechkin has the same success rate. This is something to be proud of for the young sniper of the CH.

Caufield’s 9.7% rate places him 34th in the entire NHL. The players at the top of this ranking are often those who have not taken many shots. That’s why Adam Gaudette of the Senators ranks first with a rate of 15.6%.

The former Canadiens player is not far behind with a success rate of 13.7%.

To return to Caufield’s success rate of 9.7%, it is worth noting that he has more than doubled his effectiveness compared to last year. In the 2023-24 season, he had only a 4.4% success rate on shots from the crease at even strength.

Caufield is effective on the power play this season, but he has truly stood out at even strength. 17 of his 24 goals have been scored at five-on-five.

Caufield’s efficiency is evident during games. When he finds himself in an excellent scoring position, he often takes advantage of his chance. A good example is this goal against the Capitals when he was all alone in front of the opposing goalie.

Goal Caufield ties things up with his 23rd goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/H4z2wf0e3L — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 11, 2025

Cole Caufield gets the fans on their feet early in this one! : @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/A4eeK2h22X — NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2025

In Brief

His powerful shot also allows him to get through defenders. This was recently demonstrated against the Canucks.This efficiency can partly be attributed to the multiple passes from his teammates completed in the crease this season. Nick Suzuki has delivered 15, just ahead of the nine from Juraj Slafkovsky and the eight from Lane Hutson.However, Caufield can take some credit himself because to receive so many passes in the crease, you must be good enough to stand out from opposing defenders.

– The rule was not well received.

.@usahockey has changed playing rules for next season now allowing youth teams at 15U and older to once again ice the puck while on the penalty kill. It had previously been an icing at all levels for the last few years. Personal opinion: Would’ve loved to see @HockeyCanada adopt this… — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 22, 2025

– Wow!

That’s one tall goal They tied Zdeno Chara (6’9”) and Dougie Hamilton (6’6”) (h/t @NHL) pic.twitter.com/u2g8BsMGFA — BarDown (@BarDown) January 23, 2025

– That would be completely crazy.

What if Jayden Daniels becomes the best rookie in history?https://t.co/JiujJo0qBG — RDS (@RDSca) January 23, 2025

– Nice photo!