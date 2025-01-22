Cole Caufield: as effective as Alex Ovechkin in the slot at five-on-five this season

Cole Caufield: as effective as Alex Ovechkin in the slot at five-on-five this seasonDansLesCoulisses.com
The Montreal Canadiens’ number 13 has a rocket of a shot that can get past any NHL goalie, especially when he is in a prime scoring position, such as in the crease, for example.
When shooting from the crease at even strength this season, Caufield has an identical success rate to that of a certain Alex Ovechkin. This was reported by François-David Rouleau from the Journal de Montréal, who relied on Sportlogiq’s statistics.
He is also capable of scoring many goals. https://t.co/s7SzWwPzWv
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 23, 2025
Caufield’s 9.7% rate places him 34th in the entire NHL. The players at the top of this ranking are often those who have not taken many shots. That’s why Adam Gaudette of the Senators ranks first with a rate of 15.6%.
To return to Caufield’s success rate of 9.7%, it is worth noting that he has more than doubled his effectiveness compared to last year. In the 2023-24 season, he had only a 4.4% success rate on shots from the crease at even strength.
Caufield’s efficiency is evident during games. When he finds himself in an excellent scoring position, he often takes advantage of his chance. A good example is this goal against the Capitals when he was all alone in front of the opposing goalie.
Goal Caufield ties things up with his 23rd goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/H4z2wf0e3L
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 11, 2025
Cole Caufield gets the fans on their feet early in this one!
: @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/A4eeK2h22X
— NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2025
