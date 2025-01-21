The CH would regain its place in the playoffs by winning tonight.Marc-Olivier Cook
And yet, that is what’s happening right now!
The standings in the East change daily because it’s tight and there are several teams fighting for a playoff spot. What does it look like this morning?
Here’s what you need to know, first and foremost: the Blue Jackets, Bruins, and Penguins were all in action yesterday in the NHL.
This would allow the Habs to take the 8th spot in the East… Even if the Rangers also win their game.
By beating Detroit, the Flyers would get even closer to a playoff spot since they have 48 points… And the same goes for the Wings, who currently have 46 points.
We know how much tougher it gets to win as the season comes to a close…
It’s worth mentioning that the opportunity is perfect for the Canadiens to win their game tonight. A victory against the Lightning would complicate matters… Especially considering that the Tampa Bay team (which is sitting in 3rd place in the Atlantic, let’s not forget) has only a three-point lead over the Habs.
It’s practically a four-point game for the Tricolore tonight, then.
In Brief
– Here’s the full NHL schedule for tonight:
