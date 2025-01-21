Laine wanted to give up hockey: he has taken care of himself and he is right to share his experience.

Professional athletes are human.They are also capable of feeling emotions (contrary to what some think) and they are not immune to personal problems, even if some of them earn a lot of money.

They say money brings happiness… But that’s not always true either.

Patrik Laine experienced a situation like this.He had to take a break from hockey to take care of his mental health, and it became so intense at one point that he considered giving it all up.

The forward – who currently plays for the Montreal Canadiens – shared on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that he was depressed, he was no longer functional, he seemed to have reached a point of no return… And he even told Jarmo Kekalainen (his former GM) that he was not going to return to Columbus to continue his career.

It’s over. I won’t be back. I won’t play anymore. – Patrik Laine

In the end, Laine returned to play for the 23-24 season, and his problems became even more significant.

That’s when he decided to step back from competition to focus on healing:

It is important to highlight this because Patrik Laine made the right decision.He prioritized his mental health over money, success, and everything surrounding his career, and this means that today, he feels happier than ever.He has found his smile, he has started scoring goals in the National Hockey League, and he is having fun with his new team.

That’s what matters at the end of the day.

The forward is also doing well by speaking on this subject because it can help anyone understand the importance of taking care of oneself.

It brings more visibility to a more taboo topic… Even though we are starting to understand why it is crucial to talk about it when things are not going well.

All this to say that in my eyes, Patrik Laine should be seen as an example to young people and older individuals in today’s society.

In a nutshell

He did what he had to do to heal, he had the courage to talk about it, and we can see where it has led him today.Hats off, honestly.

