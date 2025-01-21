Laine wanted to give up hockey: he has taken care of himself and he is right to share his experience.Marc-Olivier Cook
They say money brings happiness… But that’s not always true either.
The forward – who currently plays for the Montreal Canadiens – shared on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that he was depressed, he was no longer functional, he seemed to have reached a point of no return… And he even told Jarmo Kekalainen (his former GM) that he was not going to return to Columbus to continue his career.
It’s over. I won’t be back. I won’t play anymore. – Patrik Laine
That’s when he decided to step back from competition to focus on healing:
That’s what matters at the end of the day.
It brings more visibility to a more taboo topic… Even though we are starting to understand why it is crucial to talk about it when things are not going well.
All this to say that in my eyes, Patrik Laine should be seen as an example to young people and older individuals in today’s society.
