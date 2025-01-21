Reaves argues with Xhekaj, saying that it looks bad since the Leafs won 7-3.Marc-Olivier Cook
This is when Ryan Reaves approached Arber Xhekaj to ask him if he wanted to drop the gloves. Xhekaj said no… while pointing at the scoreboard.
Ryan Reaves wanted to go with Arber Xhekaj at the end of the period but Xhekaj kept pointing at the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/TFWksmhDUW
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 19, 2025
You point at the scoreboard and then get scored on for seven. You look bad. – Ryan Reaves
«You wanna point at the scoreboard and then get rattled off for seven, it’s a tough look.»
Ryan Reaves didn’t hold back Arber Xhekaj today #LeafsForever | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2cIhM8FJdi
— Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) January 21, 2025
It’s certain that Xhekaj’s reaction after Reaves’ request rattled the Leafs.
Every time a player makes a gesture like that in sports, it prompts a reaction, after all…
He didn’t want to fight to change the momentum, but despite that, that’s exactly what happened in the end.
That said, Ryan Reaves could have felt a little embarrassed too because it’s not like he contributed to his team’s victory.
He didn’t play more than seven minutes in the game (6:38), he was blanked on the score sheet, and he finished the game with a +/- of 0.
But still, it’s true that in hindsight, Arber Xhekaj might have should have avoided pointing at the scoreboard to his opponent.
The Canadiens defender should have simply declined the invitation without necessarily being rude… and it ultimately backfired on him.
In Brief
– Note:
The #NHLDucks announce that Brock McGinn will be sidelined seven to nine months after having ACL reconstruction surgery last week.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 21, 2025
– Quite.
After picking up his 10th win of the season, Marc-Andre Fleury has joined Martin Brodeur as the only goalies in NHL history to record 10+ wins in 20 different seasons pic.twitter.com/6Im4syVhnE
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2025
– News from CF Montréal:
Jalen Neal in a press conference (#CFMTL):
– He is currently training alone, following a minor injury sustained with the U.S. national team.
«I’ll be with the group very soon, it’s very minor.»
– What kind of player are you?
«A central defender. A player…
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 21, 2025
Laurent Courtois in a press conference this afternoon (#CFMTL) :
– Jalen Neal (minor injury) and Giacomo Vrioni (later arrival) are with the group in Florida, but they are still training off to the side. The staff will take their time before integrating them, to not…
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 21, 2025