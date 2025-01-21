Jayden Struble is becoming a problem in Montreal.

It was announced a little earlier this morning: Jayden Struble will skip his turn tonight.This is absolutely not a surprise since Struble has not been playing often for several weeks. Since Alexandre Carrier replaced Justin Barron, Struble is the true #7 defenseman of the team.

When we look at it, since he took part in the 9-2 loss against the Penguins (we’re talking about a game where David Savard was absent), he has only played four small games.

If you check the game summaries of David Savard, don’t be surprised to find that in the four games in January that Struble played, the Quebecer was absent.

Would he have played since the December 7 game if Savard had been healthy? The question is valid.

All this to say that right now, the Jayden Struble we see is not the same as he was 12 or 14 months ago, when he came into the lineup “by default” and established himself frankly and confidently.

He finds himself in the same black hole as Michael Pezzetta and Cayden Primeau → https://t.co/HOC7XwG23w — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 20, 2024

At the moment, we have more of a guy who, due to the quality of his game and his contractual situation, is problematic.Earlier this season, the Canadiens decided to keep Struble in the NHL. By having him play games in the Bettman circuit, he lost his ability to go to Laval without having to clear waivers.A month ago, I wrote that he was in the same black hole as Cayden Primeau and Michael Pezzetta, meaning guys who were doomed to not play and skip their turn.

Since then, Primeau is in Laval. And if Pezz is put on waivers (which doesn’t seem to be in the club’s plans, as they clearly prefer to keep him as the 13th forward), it won’t be a big deal.

But Struble?

Until proven otherwise, I don’t see Kent Hughes putting his prospect on waivers since the team probably doesn’t want to lose him. So I expect to see him, unless something changes, playing very few minutes for the Habs.

And that’s not great for his development.

extension

Did the Habs err in not sending him to Laval earlier, while he was still eligible to avoid waivers? Considering the circumstances, it’s a question that needs to be asked. But at the same time, who could play Struble’s role up top right now?

In short, the situation is not simple.