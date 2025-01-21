Another completely ridiculous goal for Ivan Demidov

Another completely ridiculous goal for Ivan DemidovMarc-Olivier Cook
Games like that can’t be taught:
Habs prospect Ivan Demidov continues to impress, notching his 16th goal of the season with a spectacular move that left fans in awe.
This marks his second point of the game, further solidifying his status as a rising star. #GoHabsGo #HabsProspects pic.twitter.com/tRzjt5vKfN
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 21, 2025
It looked easy, even…
Ivan Demidov with a great assist on this SKA goal pic.twitter.com/52Fs6S0f7r
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 21, 2025
Everyone knew the player’s talent and the Canadiens can count themselves lucky to have had the chance to see him slide down to their pick.
The CH has a gem in their hands. I wonder what the Blackhawks, Ducks, and Blue Jackets are thinking right now…
His two points today allow him to break into the top 15 of the KHL’s most productive players… And that’s noteworthy because the player in question is only 18 years old and because he plays less than others in the KHL.
Overtime
It should be noted that the Canadiens’ prospect started today’s game on the second line of his team.
Almost go time!
Zavragin (Pleshkov)
Nikishin, Zemchyonok – Zykov, Bardakov, Gritsyuk
Karpukhin, Yudin – I. Demidov, Grigorenko, Plotnikov
Pedan, Sapego – Akolzin, Korotky, Tolchinsky
Galenyuk – Alistrov, Dedunov, Polyakov, Kuzmin (13th forward)#hcSKA pic.twitter.com/pTqPjeMfCr
— SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) January 21, 2025