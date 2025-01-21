Another completely ridiculous goal for Ivan Demidov

Ivan Demidov is too good.He scored another simply ridiculous goal today during his game, and it shows how much talent he has.

Games like that can’t be taught:

Habs prospect Ivan Demidov continues to impress, notching his 16th goal of the season with a spectacular move that left fans in awe. This marks his second point of the game, further solidifying his status as a rising star. #GoHabsGo #HabsProspects pic.twitter.com/tRzjt5vKfN — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 21, 2025

Demidov completely outmaneuvered two defenders by passing the puck between his legs and then beat the goalie.

It looked easy, even…

Ivan Demidov with a great assist on this SKA goal pic.twitter.com/52Fs6S0f7r — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 21, 2025

In fact, this was his second point of the game.In the first period, he showcased his vision by making a beautiful pass to his teammate, who was able to shoot on reception to score:When the Canadiens selected him 5th overall in the last draft, we knew the Montreal organization had made a good move.

Everyone knew the player’s talent and the Canadiens can count themselves lucky to have had the chance to see him slide down to their pick.

The CH has a gem in their hands. I wonder what the Blackhawks, Ducks, and Blue Jackets are thinking right now…

Demidov has now collected 37 points in 45 games since the start of the season.

His two points today allow him to break into the top 15 of the KHL’s most productive players… And that’s noteworthy because the player in question is only 18 years old and because he plays less than others in the KHL.

Overtime

He is a joy to watch right now!

It should be noted that the Canadiens’ prospect started today’s game on the second line of his team.

Almost go time! Zavragin (Pleshkov) Nikishin, Zemchyonok – Zykov, Bardakov, Gritsyuk Karpukhin, Yudin – I. Demidov, Grigorenko, Plotnikov Pedan, Sapego – Akolzin, Korotky, Tolchinsky Galenyuk – Alistrov, Dedunov, Polyakov, Kuzmin (13th forward)#hcSKA pic.twitter.com/pTqPjeMfCr — SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) January 21, 2025

He knows how to seize his opportunities to produce even more: