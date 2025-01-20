Top-2: The CH won, but the Senators did too

The CH had to win last night’s game and it can say mission accomplished.

1. The Senators are not helping the CH

Artem Zub goes top shelf! pic.twitter.com/EgAucWLkSH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 19, 2025

À VOIR: un premier but dans la LNH pour Zack Ostapchuk. pic.twitter.com/EI2SwaaEvW — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 19, 2025

Brady Tkachuk took a stick up high but waved it off to the officials since he just reacted and no contact was made There ended up being no penalty as a result pic.twitter.com/J25zoKbQTh — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 19, 2025

2. The Wings lost, too

The fans had to follow the two other games on the schedule, as two direct competitors of the team were in action: the Senators and the Wings.One won and the other lost:In the afternoon, the Senators visited the Devils and with a 2-1 victory, Ottawa starts the day at the top of the wild card teams in the Eastern Conference.The Sens have 52 points, two points more than the Tricolore and one more than the Jackets.Here is a summary of the matchup.The winning goal was scored by Artem Zub.And the other goal from the visitors was scored by Zack Ostapchuk.It was his first goal in the NHL.And for a rare occasion, Brady Tkachuk was in the spotlight for the right reasons.He was very honest with the official and that saved the Devils from a penalty.In the other match presented, the Red Wings visited the Dallas Stars and for the second consecutive night, Detroit lost.

The Wings are slipping away from the mix… The victories of the Sens and the CH hurt them.

A loss that could hurt https://t.co/T6o3PyirIy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 20, 2025

Detroit hasn’t won in Texas since 2017.

The Stars’ 4-1 victory was their 12th consecutive home win against the Red Wings.

In the win, Quebecer Mavrik Bourque scored his team’s third goal.

Perfect passing to set up a goal for Mavrik Bourque! pic.twitter.com/bN2TU0JmN3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 20, 2025

Wyatt Johnston with a backhand beauty pic.twitter.com/6oUMNJMuc8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 20, 2025

Wyatt Johnston scored that beautiful goal to seal the outcome of the game.Detroit is five points away from the playoffs and currently sits at the bottom of the East (13th place).

A weekend to forget for Todd McLellan’s crew.

– It’s not just Montreal that is on fire.

Sens are 5-0-1 in their last 6. They are 1 pt behind Tampa Bay for 3rd in the Atlantic. #GoSensGo — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 20, 2025

– A first goal for Matej Blumel.

Matej Blumel scores his first goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/JOlBw6nX9m — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 20, 2025

– Two CH players among the top scorers of the night.

– A little more than half the teams in action tonight.