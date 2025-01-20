Top-2: The CH won, but the Senators did too

Top-2: The CH won, but the Senators did tooRaphael Simard
The CH had to win last night’s game and it can say mission accomplished.
Brady Tkachuk took a stick up high but waved it off to the officials since he just reacted and no contact was made
The Wings are slipping away from the mix… The victories of the Sens and the CH hurt them.
Detroit hasn’t won in Texas since 2017.
The Stars’ 4-1 victory was their 12th consecutive home win against the Red Wings.
In the win, Quebecer Mavrik Bourque scored his team’s third goal.
A weekend to forget for Todd McLellan’s crew.
Overtime
– It’s not just Montreal that is on fire.
– A first goal for Matej Blumel.
– Two CH players among the top scorers of the night.
– A little more than half the teams in action tonight.