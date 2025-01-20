Patrik Laine plays the hero in overtime against the Rangers

Patrik Laine plays the hero in overtime against the RangersMichaël Petit
Here’s the lineup that the Tricolore presented for the game:
The lineup for tonight
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/dbemy7Hgjn
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 19, 2025
First, Alexis Lafrenière opened the scoring by taking advantage of a quirky bounce.
The fans at the Bell Centre are still boing Chris Kreider a decade after the Carey Price collision in the 2014 playoffs
Joe Micheletti asks Sam Rosen if he wants to be the one to tell them to stop pic.twitter.com/tmEg8R0K0d
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 20, 2025
A few minutes after Lafrenière’s goal, Brendan Gallagher brought everyone back to square one with a nice deflection.
Number 11 deftly redirected Christian Dvorak’s shot to score his 11th goal of the season.
Brendan Gallagher scores the first goal for the Canadiens! #NYRvsMTL on RDS pic.twitter.com/eb7wa9kGsG
— RDS (@RDSca) January 20, 2025
Anderson and Schneider exchange recipes: pic.twitter.com/lYD2fyRpAn
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 20, 2025
The power forward fell awkwardly while his knee was caught between Arthur Kaliyev’s legs and had to leave for the locker room.
Josh Anderson probably done for the night after this freak accident, Kaliyev falls right on his leg. pic.twitter.com/rub5hs3L6H
— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 20, 2025
And that’s exactly what happened.
#Habs Josh Anderson is already back on the ice. Wow! Didn’t expect that the way he was taken off earlier.
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 20, 2025
First, the spectators at the game got their money’s worth: Finally, a first fight between Arber Xhekaj and Matt Rempe.
And let’s say that even though Rempe cheated by jumping Xhekaj early, the CH defender gave him a good lesson with his left hand.
Rempe started throwing ’em before Xhekaj even had his gloves off pic.twitter.com/9lBGH7I7Ol
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 20, 2025
This time, it was the Tricolore’s turn to benefit from a lucky bounce.
a lucky bounce? for us?
a lucky bounce? in this economy?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/L0Aqqha7Kj
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 20, 2025
In this match where teams exchanged goals back and forth, it was now the Rangers’ turn to score.
He forced a turnover by stealing the puck from the Rangers’ defender for his 14th goal of the season.
armed to the teeth
no. 14 for 14#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/UsYExEOG3K
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 20, 2025
CRASH. THE. NET.
CRASH. THE. NET.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/D4888MOrQU
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 20, 2025
PATRIK LAINE OVERTIME WINNER pic.twitter.com/T8wkuztoHG
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 20, 2025
That’s already 12 for Laine this season.
Overtime
– Overall, the match was fiercely contested. The two teams exchanged goals back and forth in the game, in addition to generously distributing body checks. There were also many scrums and commotion during stoppages.
– It didn’t take long for Nick Suzuki to find his beautiful smile again, which had to fix his broken tooth against Toronto. And it seems to have paid off since he scored a goal.