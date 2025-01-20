“I am Pezzetta, I am entering the coach’s office” – Antoine Roussel

“I am Pezzetta, I am entering the coach’s office” – Antoine RousselMichaël Petit
Yesterday, against the Toronto Maple Leafs, his usage was worse than ever: less than three minutes…
Clearly, Pezzetta doesn’t hold a significant place in Martin St-Louis’s heart, but this is ridiculous… Why play him?
He even said that if he were Pezzetta, he would have gone to see MSL after the game to tell him that this isn’t right.
“Martin says I deserve to play. Excuse me, but 2 minutes and 58 seconds is not playing. Give me more, because you’re turning my career upside down, because I’m a proud guy and this is unacceptable.” – Antoine Roussel
“Next game, you play me for 10 minutes and if I play poorly for one minute, send me to the stands, send me to Laval.”
That’s quite an ultimatum, but if that’s what it takes for Pezz to play more than five minutes per game, he has to go all out.
In brief
