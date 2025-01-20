Skip to content
Cayden Primeau: “It’s hard not to notice what Jakub Dobes is doing.”

 Félix Forget
By swapping Cayden Primeau for Jakub Dobes in the #2 goalie position, the Canadiens resolved what had been a huge issue for them since the start of the season. Martin St-Louis had lost confidence in Primeau, to the extent that Samuel Montembeault had to play all of the club’s games.

This put immense pressure on the team’s #1 goalie… but today, the story is quite different.

In fact, Montembeault may still feel a bit of pressure… but this time, it’s because his backup is playing some really great hockey. Dobes has won his first five career games, and he has only allowed eight goals during those matches.

Meanwhile, things are going well for Primeau in Laval… but he is well aware of what is happening with the big club, as Dave Lévesque (TVA Sports) reports:

It’s hard not to notice what [Dobes] is doing. – Cayden Primeau

Obviously, one may wonder how Primeau, who was indeed in that position earlier this season, feels when he sees rookie Dobes performing like this with the big club. After all, it’s a level of performance he has not been able to reach in the NHL… and one might wonder if he regrets letting his chance slip away.

Because when you watch Dobes play right now, you can truly think that he won’t let someone (Primeau, for example) take his net away anytime soon.

That said, in front of the media, Primeau simply gives love to the one who took his chair. He claims he hopes to see Dobes continue to succeed like this in the NHL and says he is happy for the young goalie.

Pascal Vincent, who coached Dobes in Laval before Christmas, is also happy for his former protégé… but we agree that in his case, it’s easier to give love to Dobes since he is not in direct competition with him.

We will see if Primeau, who has only allowed six goals in four games since his return to Laval, can rebuild his confidence to eventually establish himself in the NHL for good. That said, even if that happens, seeing Dobes perform like this with Montembeault in town for the long haul and Jacob Fowler on the way… it makes one wonder if Primeau has played his last game in the Canadiens uniform.


