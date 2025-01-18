Traveling in 2024-2025: the CH will cover nearly 17,000 kilometers more than the Senators

Traveling in 2024-2025: the CH will cover nearly 17,000 kilometers more than the SenatorsMathis Therrien
Ottawa is the closest NHL city to Montreal.
The Habs will travel nearly 17,000 km more this season than the Sens. pic.twitter.com/FEejxYXcH9
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 12, 2025
- On December 14, the Canadiens made a round trip to Winnipeg to face the Jets, then returned directly to Montreal for a game at the Bell Centre against the Buffalo Sabres.
- On December 29, the Canadiens left Tampa Bay to go to Vegas to face the Golden Knights on the 31st.
- On December 3, the Canadiens were in Chicago and faced the Avalanche in Colorado the next day, despite the three-hour flight separating the two cities.
- Last Friday, December 10, the Canadiens went to Washington for a simple round trip before playing the next day at the Bell Centre against the Dallas Stars.
In short, it’s a very questionable schedule.
Ultimately, this shouldn’t change much, and seriously, as Canadiens fans, especially right now, we cannot complain about travel and road games.
