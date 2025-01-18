Five clean sheets in 19 matches: Jacob Fowler is simply unbeatable.Mathis Therrien
One of the hot topics currently in Montreal during this incredible streak is, of course, Jakub Dobes’ performance since the beginning of his career in the National Hockey League.
Jacob Fowler gets his FIFTH SHUTOUT in 19 games with BC this season
He is HIM pic.twitter.com/PgUTuRRBZ3
The Canadiens’ 6-foot-2 prospect was particularly solid last night, managing to fend off 24 shots while maintaining his team’s one-goal lead with key saves like that.
ELITE MINDER OF THE NETS JACOB FOWLER
With his five shutouts this season, Fowler has already surpassed his total of three shutouts in 39 games from last season, demonstrating how much the Canadiens’ prospect is improving and developing well in the NCAA.
In short, the future in front of the Canadiens’ net is in very good hands with Dobes and Fowler.
In a Nutshell
– The Rocket will be back in action tonight after earning a nice 3 to 2 victory last night. We will have to keep an eye on whether Joshua Roy will be able to play given that he left last night’s game.
Game day! It’s game day!
Place Bell
7:00 p.m.
BPM Sports
BPM Sports
https://t.co/woBaNXKRJN#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/hTZcjCZejU
