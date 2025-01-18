Five clean sheets in 19 matches: Jacob Fowler is simply unbeatable.

One of the hot topics currently in Montreal during this incredible streak is, of course, Jakub Dobes’ performance since the beginning of his career in the National Hockey League.

Jacob Fowler gets his FIFTH SHUTOUT in 19 games with BC this season He is HIM pic.twitter.com/PgUTuRRBZ3 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 18, 2025

The 23-year-old Czech goalie has been impressive since he was recalled to the NHL by the Canadiens, winning his first four games, all of which were against excellent teams abroad.In short, the 6-foot-4 goaltender has clearly made a name for himself already, and fans have high hopes for him, as practically everyone is very excited about his performances.In all this, well, we have nearly forgotten that, at the core, Dobes is not quite considered THE goaltending prospect for the Montreal Canadiens.That title belongs to Jacob Fowler, even though he is still playing in the NCAA.In fact, the 20-year-old netminder has been proving for two seasons that he is destined for a bright future in the NHL, and this has only been amplified in recent weeks.Moreover, last night, Fowler recorded his 5th shutout of the season, as Boston College won 3 to 0 against Providence College.What is even more impressive is that Fowler now has five shutouts in just 19 games this season.Fowler thus achieves a shutout approximately every four games, which is absolutely astonishing.

The Canadiens’ 6-foot-2 prospect was particularly solid last night, managing to fend off 24 shots while maintaining his team’s one-goal lead with key saves like that.

ELITE MINDER OF THE NETS JACOB FOWLER pic.twitter.com/7Jy1JpzQXB — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 18, 2025

With his five shutouts this season, Fowler has already surpassed his total of three shutouts in 39 games from last season, demonstrating how much the Canadiens’ prospect is improving and developing well in the NCAA.

In 19 games this season, aside from his five shutouts, Fowler maintains a goals-against average of 1.74 and a save percentage of .932.These are excellent statistics for the Boston College cornerstone, and if he continues in this manner, there is no doubt that the 20-year-old will have nothing left to learn in the NCAA and will therefore be ready to make the jump to the pros next season.I would be truly surprised to see the Canadiens send Fowler back to Boston College for a third season, as he would develop much better if he joined the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

In short, the future in front of the Canadiens’ net is in very good hands with Dobes and Fowler.

In a Nutshell

Next season will be very important for both goaltenders.Dobes will want to continue proving that he belongs in the NHL, while Fowler will want to show that he is ready to play at the professional level.

– The Rocket will be back in action tonight after earning a nice 3 to 2 victory last night. We will have to keep an eye on whether Joshua Roy will be able to play given that he left last night’s game.

– Mikko Rantanen will not be traded despite the contract extension negotiations being at an impasse. [Responsible Gambler]

– Interesting.

Grant and the @NHLCentralScout are mostly in sync so far with their respective #2025NHLDraft rankings@grantmccagg: “I think it’s one of the more accurate Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings that I’ve seen in recent years”#thesickpodcast | @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/wKp7Pu8WLI — The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) January 18, 2025

– Good point.