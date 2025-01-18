Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson on Canada’s Olympic Team reserve list

Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson on Canada’s Olympic Team reserve listRaphael Simard
The tournament, which will take place at the Bell Centre and TD Garden, will begin in mid-February. For now, only one player from the Canadiens will represent Team Canada, and that is Samuel Montembeault. Let’s hope he gets to start at least one game at the Bell Centre.
Two other players from the Tricolore could also be part of the lineup: Nick Suzuki (of course) and Mike Matheson. Both players are on the Canadian GMs’ list of replacements, according to Renaud Lavoie.
In Nick Suzuki’s case, he is simply on fire. Since being overlooked, he has 19 points in as many games. And overall in the regular season, he has 45 points in 44 games. This demonstrates how much depth there is in the attack when a guy averaging over a point per game is overlooked by the nation’s leaders.
As for Mike Matheson, it’s a bit more surprising, as his name hasn’t been mentioned often. But in the shadow of Lane Hutson, who lost his role in the team’s top power play, he is still having a good offensive season.
In 42 games, he has 22 points. He is not having the season he had last year, but still, he is on track to accumulate 42 points, which is not bad at all. Here is Team Canada’s blue line in view of the four nations confrontation:
