Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson on Canada’s Olympic Team reserve list

 Raphael Simard
The confrontations between the four nations are coming very soon. The tournament, which will take place at the Bell Centre and TD Garden, will begin in mid-February. For now, only one player from the Canadiens will represent Team Canada, and that is Samuel Montembeault. Let's hope he gets to start at least one game at […]
The confrontations between the four nations are coming very soon.

The tournament, which will take place at the Bell Centre and TD Garden, will begin in mid-February. For now, only one player from the Canadiens will represent Team Canada, and that is Samuel Montembeault. Let’s hope he gets to start at least one game at the Bell Centre.

Two other players from the Tricolore could also be part of the lineup: Nick Suzuki (of course) and Mike Matheson. Both players are on the Canadian GMs’ list of replacements, according to Renaud Lavoie.

The TVA Sports informant learned the news on Thursday but received confirmation this evening.

In Nick Suzuki’s case, he is simply on fire. Since being overlooked, he has 19 points in as many games. And overall in the regular season, he has 45 points in 44 games. This demonstrates how much depth there is in the attack when a guy averaging over a point per game is overlooked by the nation’s leaders.

If there is an injury, he could very well be the next one to be called up. One thing is certain: he is considered by Don Sweeney and his group.

As for Mike Matheson, it’s a bit more surprising, as his name hasn’t been mentioned often. But in the shadow of Lane Hutson, who lost his role in the team’s top power play, he is still having a good offensive season.

In 42 games, he has 22 points. He is not having the season he had last year, but still, he is on track to accumulate 42 points, which is not bad at all. Here is Team Canada’s blue line in view of the four nations confrontation:

Devon Toews-Cale Makar

Shea Theodore-Alex Pietrangelo

Josh Morrissey-Colton Parayko

Travis Sanheim

If one of these defenders gets injured, Matheson could very well end up being part of the lineup after all.

Lavoie did not mention the American team and the absence of Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson. Could the recent performances of the two young Americans send them to the four nations in the event of an injury to a forward or defenseman from the United States?

Jakub Dobes, then?

Patrik Laine and Joel Armia (Finland) will also be in the tournament.


