Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon scores one of the goals of the year in the NHL

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon scores one of the goals of the year in the NHL
Credit: Getty Images

13 games were presented in the NHL last night, including the Canadiens’ match in Dallas.

The CH won their game against the Stars, but we also need to talk about what happened elsewhere across the league.

It was a busy evening:

1: Nathan MacKinnon scores one of the goals of the year

Nathan MacKinnon is part of the elite in the National League.

And we saw it last night, as the Avalanche hosted the powerful Oilers at home.

The Dog scored one of the goals of the year by completely outsmarting Evan Bouchard… before beating Stuart Skinner:

The Avalanche was controlling the game… Until the Oilers’ big guns decided to wake up.

The Edmonton team scored four unanswered goals to ultimately win 4-3, after trailing 3-0 in the first period:

Evan Bouchard (one goal and one assist), Connor McDavid (one goal and one assist) and Leon Draisaitl (two assists) contributed to their team’s victory.

Things are going well for the Oilers lately, who have won eight of their last ten games.

2: Another goal for Ovi

We move to overtime in the game between the Senators and the Capitals.

The score is 0-0… And it’s the guy who usually scores goals who decided to step up.

You guessed it, Alex Ovechkin gave his team the victory (1-0) with a good shot:

Ovi now has 874 goals scored in the NHL.

He is only 21 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky, and it’s safe to say it’s just a matter of time at this point.

Note that with his goal, Ovechkin has now scored against 179 different goalies since the start of his NHL career.

This is a record:

3: Things are going well for Kakko

The Rangers traded Kaapo Kakko to Seattle in December.

And let’s just say the Finnish player is doing what he can to make Chris Drury look bad.

Kakko got an assist on the Kraken’s first goal against the Jets yesterday:

He now has 10 points in 13 games since arriving in Seattle.

Not bad!

However, it should be noted that the efforts of the main player were not enough: Dylan DeMelo scored with 27 seconds left on the clock to secure the victory for his team.

The Jets escaped with the W (final score 2-1):

Once again, Connor Hellebuyck was brilliant in net.

The Jets’ goaltender stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced, marking his 28th (!) victory of the season.

He’s going to win the Vezina, for sure.

4: An assist for Michkov and Celebrini

Lane Hutson recorded an assist last night in the Canadiens’ victory in Dallas.

What does the Calder race look like, then?

In fact, let’s first note that Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini also registered an assist last night in their respective games.

It’s heating up:

Hutson has now recorded 36 points since the start of the season.

Michkov and Celebrini each have 32 points.

I can’t wait to see who will win the Calder…

Note that Michkov and the Flyers took advantage of their visit to Long Island to beat the hapless Islanders (5-3).

Celebrini and the Sharks, for their part, lost 4-1 to the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

5: 1300th career game for Vlasic

Marc-Édouard Vlasic is no longer the defender he once was.

But he experienced a nice moment last night, even though his team lost to the Jackets.

The defender played his 1300th game in the NHL:

1300 games… That’s a lot.

And the defender’s achievement is notable as he becomes just the 74th player in NHL history to play that many career games.

That’s quite an accomplishment.


Overtime

– It would have been crazy.

– Another victory for the Kings.

– Stamkos scored the game winner for his team against the Hawks in a shootout.

– Bedard scored in his team’s loss:

– Beautiful goal.

– In the Leafs’ victory, Marner reached the 700 career points milestone:

Nice.

– A first career game for Donovan Sebrango. The family was emotional:

– Beautiful milestone for Victor Hedman.

Sniiiipe.

– The top scorers of the night:

(Credit: )

– Only two games today in the NHL:

(Credit: )

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content