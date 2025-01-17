Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon scores one of the goals of the year in the NHL

Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon scores one of the goals of the year in the NHLMarc-Olivier Cook
13 games were presented in the NHL last night, including the Canadiens’ match in Dallas.
That’s a wrap on a 13-game Thursday!#NHLStats: https://t.co/Px7DmZTdwl pic.twitter.com/0sKt64QMQz
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 17, 2025
1: Nathan MacKinnon scores one of the goals of the year
The Dog scored one of the goals of the year by completely outsmarting Evan Bouchard… before beating Stuart Skinner:
EWWW
There’s no stopping Nathan MacKinnon when he picks up steam like that.
: @espn https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm pic.twitter.com/yzybyxrH5E
— NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025
The Avalanche was controlling the game… Until the Oilers’ big guns decided to wake up.
After falling down 3-0 part way through the first period, the @EdmontonOilers rattled off four straight goals to pick up the 4-3 victory! pic.twitter.com/kdvRj6yf7k
— NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025
Evan Bouchard (one goal and one assist), Connor McDavid (one goal and one assist) and Leon Draisaitl (two assists) contributed to their team’s victory.
2: Another goal for Ovi
The score is 0-0… And it’s the guy who usually scores goals who decided to step up.
ALEX OVECHKIN WINS IT IN @ENERGIZER OVERTIME WITH CAREER GOAL 874!
ONLY 21 MORE GOALS TO PASS WAYNE GRETZKY FOR THE MOST IN NHL HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/n489W2JN8v
— NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025
He is only 21 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky, and it’s safe to say it’s just a matter of time at this point.
Alex Ovechkin has now scored on 179 different goalies, breaking Jaromir Jagr’s record for the most in NHL history
(h/t @CapitalsPR) pic.twitter.com/lV3eVurta2
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 17, 2025
3: Things are going well for Kakko
And let’s just say the Finnish player is doing what he can to make Chris Drury look bad.
Kakko got an assist on the Kraken’s first goal against the Jets yesterday:
Put some EXTRA sauce on that sucker
Jaden Schwartz put the *perfect* arc on this breakout sauce pass to Kaapo Kakko, who fed it back to Matty Beniers for the opener pic.twitter.com/5DR1kXatex
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 17, 2025
THAT’S GAME
Dylan DeMelo scores the game winner with 27 seconds left in his 600th NHL contest! pic.twitter.com/vacsJ4iSCd
— NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025
The Jets’ goaltender stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced, marking his 28th (!) victory of the season.
He’s going to win the Vezina, for sure.
4: An assist for Michkov and Celebrini
Lane Hutson recorded an assist last night in the Canadiens’ victory in Dallas.
In fact, let’s first note that Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini also registered an assist last night in their respective games.
It’s heating up:
Brought to you by the 70s!
Toffoli
Celebrini
Eklund pic.twitter.com/mlQxx37WT2
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 17, 2025
COOTS.
Michkov with a beautiful play to start the rush. Farabee to Coots and it’s 1–1 baby! pic.twitter.com/Z4afH8jw3m
— TLY (@TheLibertyYell) January 17, 2025
I can’t wait to see who will win the Calder…
5: 1300th career game for Vlasic
Marc-Édouard Vlasic is no longer the defender he once was.
1⃣3⃣0⃣0⃣!
Congratulations to Marc-Édouard Vlasic! pic.twitter.com/FZlkHLFqFP
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 17, 2025
1300 games… That’s a lot.
And the defender’s achievement is notable as he becomes just the 74th player in NHL history to play that many career games.
That’s quite an accomplishment.
Overtime
– It would have been crazy.
Shesterkin tried for the goalie goal! pic.twitter.com/ra9mOyndHb
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 17, 2025
– Another victory for the Kings.
There’s win No. 25 for the @LAKings! pic.twitter.com/fJdJ6MFYFU
— NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025
– Stamkos scored the game winner for his team against the Hawks in a shootout.
Steven Stamkos puts Chicago away on his first shootout attempt for Nashville pic.twitter.com/wjhEZZRleN
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 17, 2025
– Bedard scored in his team’s loss:
Bedard’s 13th of the season knots it up! pic.twitter.com/lFsmxCLyyh
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 17, 2025
– Beautiful goal.
WILLY STYLES IN OT!!
William Nylander gets in alone and wins it for the @MapleLeafs in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/mvfDhjRJdG
— NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025
– In the Leafs’ victory, Marner reached the 700 career points milestone:
Mitch Marner becomes the fastest Leafs player to reach 700 points in franchise history pic.twitter.com/Wuh3syDDcw
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 17, 2025
– Nice.
Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett play a little give-and-go to extend the lead for the @NHLFlyers! pic.twitter.com/kSw7Bju9oc
— NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025
– A first career game for Donovan Sebrango. The family was emotional:
«To think that that moment happened here is one of the greatest moments of my life.»
Kim Sebrango’s the proudest hockey mom on the planet experiencing her son’s NHL debut for his childhood team tonight. https://t.co/jfnOp4262b pic.twitter.com/CzOFxBM3PG
— NHL (@NHL) January 17, 2025
– Beautiful milestone for Victor Hedman.
The first Bolt to ever do it
Congrats, Cap! pic.twitter.com/BbSucTDUSe
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 17, 2025
– Sniiiipe.
Patrick Kane SNIPES IT on the power play to give the Wings the lead pic.twitter.com/59UpLYWtTA
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 17, 2025
– The top scorers of the night:
– The top scorers of the night: