The same scenario repeats: the Canadiens have (again) defeated an NHL powerhouse.

For the second time in less than a week, the Canadiens faced the Dallas Stars. After a loss in a shootout last Saturday at the Bell Centre, the CH had the chance to get revenge in Dallas.For the occasion, Jakub Dobes was in goal for the team.Here is the lineup for the Tricolore:

On the Stars’ side, Jake Oettinger was in goal for a roster dealing with some injured players.

Stars warmup lines vs MTL: Robertson – Johnston – Dadonov

Benn – Duchene – Stankoven

Blümel – Steel – Bourque

Hryckowian – Bäck – Blackwell Heiskanen – Lyubushkin

Lindell – Lundkvist

Harley – Dumba Oettinger

DeSmith ** No Hintz, Smith, Marchment, Seguin (IR) — Sam Nestler (@samnestler) January 17, 2025

Here is the lineup for the home team:

We quickly had some action at the start of the game. In fact, it didn’t even take four minutes before the first goal of the match was scored.

However, it was the Stars who scored, courtesy of Jason Robertson (and a defensive sequence from the CH that won’t be remembered).

That said, we’ve seen in recent weeks that the Canadiens are competitive… and they proved it once again less than a minute after the Stars’ goal.

A beautiful sequence from Cole Caufield allowed Juraj Slafkovský to tie the game.

Cole sets it up and invites Slaf to dinner Rule #1: Never skip a Habs goal highlight video#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bh71mYhQhx — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2025

No stick, no problem for Joel Armia pic.twitter.com/vnfvo1qH5F — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 17, 2025

It calmed down afterwards, the score was 1-1 after 20 minutes.In the second period, during a power play for the Stars, Joel Armia found himself without a stick after giving his to Alexandre Carrier.This, however, did not stop the Finn from being defensively useful. Quite an effort on his part.

It should be noted that in the second period, no goals were scored… and this was notably thanks to Jakub Dobes’s excellence.

Some of Jakub Dobes’ saves tonight. He’s stopped all eight of Dallas’ high-danger chances at 5v5 so far.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/SPaWpBBm6d — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 17, 2025

The young Canadiens goaltender was dominant during the first 40 minutes of the game.After 40 minutes, the score was still 1-1.

In the third, the CH continued to fight in a fiercely contested game… and once again, Lane Hutson created something offensively.

The defenseman took a shot on goal that was deflected by Alex Newhook… before ending up in the Stars’ net. Suddenly, the CH took the lead in this game.

10th point in 6 games for Hutson shot for the stars, landed in the net#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cS6EMm8XZN — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 17, 2025

Overtime

The Stars had a few good chances to equalize, but Dobes and the CH held their ground.Joel Armia sealed the score with an empty-net goal. Final score : 3-1 MontrealThe Canadiens will be back in action on Saturday night when they return home to face the Maple Leafs. This will be the first game of a two-game back-to-back series.

– Once again tonight, the Canadiens demonstrated that they can be competitive against any NHL team. The games are piling up for the club… and for the first time in years, this is a good thing.

– The CH really defeated a team on fire tonight. This is only the second loss in 10 games for the Stars, who are having a dream season.

The Dallas Stars have a 28-14-1 record, are 8-1-0 in their last nine games, and are trailing #Habs 2-1 with 5 minutes left in the third period. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 17, 2025

– Joel Armia was possibly the best player for the Canadiens tonight. He was everywhere on the ice, and he greatly deserved to score the insurance goal into an empty net. He is well paid at $3.4M per season, but when Armia plays with confidence, he is quite a hockey player.

– This group is really tightly knit. Look at how the team reacted when the Stars got a little too close to Jakub Dobes for the CH’s taste.

Just love seeing the Habs sticking up for Jakub Dobes instantly pic.twitter.com/YMwb9fWBLp — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 17, 2025

– Speaking of Dobes, he stopped 32 of the 33 shots from the Stars tonight. He is really, really solid, the kid.

– I don’t know if we will have repeated enough one day that Lane Hutson is special… but once again tonight, it’s thanks to him that the Canadiens got two points. By the way, he now has 10 points in his last six games… and he has 25 points in his last 23 games.