It’s (really) difficult for Alexis Lafrenière since he signed his big contract.

The New York Rangers are having a horrible season. The club is 20-20-3 before today’s game, and for a team that had Stanley Cup aspirations, this is obviously an unacceptable performance.

Moreover, having to deal with a new drama almost every week doesn’t help, we can agree.

That being said, at the beginning of the season (on October 25, to be precise), the club reached an agreement on the terms of a long-term contract with Alexis Lafrenière. He had a strong start to the season (seven points in seven games), and the club wanted to resolve the contract situation.

However, since signing his $52.15 million contract over seven years, it has been really difficult for Lafrenière. In fact, since October 25, he has only seven goals and 17 points in 36 games.

Alexis Lafrenière, a difficult season for morale

And the Quebecer is the first to admit it: he confessed to Alexandre Gascon (Radio-Canada) that it has been a challenging campaign for him.

In fact, since December 9, Lafrenière has only four points in 17 games, even though he is on the first power play unit. Given that the Rangers are having a nightmarish season, part of the lack of production is justifiable… but the contract he signed means he needs to be part of the solution.

The deal hasn’t kicked in yet (it will start on July 1), but it has nonetheless changed the player’s status in the locker room.

If we look at Lafrenière’s statistics since he signed his contract (seven goals and 17 points in 36 games), we realize that during the same period, Kirby Dach scored eight goals and 14 points in 36 games.

Essentially, Lafrenière has pretty much the same production as Dach for nearly three months… and Dach, who doesn’t have a huge contract and is coming back from a significant injury, has received a ton of criticism regarding his game. Imagine what it would be like in town if the Quebec forward had had this stretch in Montreal…

Obviously, Lafrenière still has time to shake off his slump and prove to the Rangers that they made the right decision. That said, sooner or later, he will need to show some promising signs.

After all, Dach is showing at least a few…

