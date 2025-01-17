4 matches, 4 goals and 4 victories for Jakub Dobes: a historic pace

4 matches, 4 goals and 4 victories for Jakub Dobes: a historic paceCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Obviously, there is Lane Hutson, whose skills on the ice are well documented. Everyone – or almost everyone – knows that he is already a top defenseman in Montreal.
It doesn’t happen often for a goalie to allow only 4 goals in his first 4 games while remaining undefeated pic.twitter.com/Kir8EcuN9L
Dobes’ average of 0.98, his save percentage of .963 (meaning 24 pucks out of 25 are stopped), and his shutout demonstrate that he wasn’t joking when he said he was ready for the NHL.
“When I was in Laval, I wanted to be recalled. Since I’m up here, I want to prove every day that I deserve to be here!”
But right now, given how he is playing and because he is helping the Canadiens win, it is hard to imagine a world where this competitor returns to Laval by the end of the season. However, he should take nothing for granted because things can change quickly, but…
