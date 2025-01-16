Top-2: The Sabres score a goal despite having no shots in the third period

Tuesday’s @NHL_On_TNT doubleheader saw Connor McDavid surpass Jari Kurri for the second most points in @EdmontonOilers history and Ryan McLeod score his first career hat trick to help lead the @BuffaloSabres to a win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Lu5mewOPGP pic.twitter.com/3MMSmRst0G — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2025

1. The Sabres score a goal without any shots in the third period

Ryan McLeod collects his first career hat trick! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/fvYKS8MuPf — NHL (@NHL) January 16, 2025

Ryan McLeod opened the scoring 43 seconds into the contest for the fastest goal to start a game at KeyBank Center this season. The last @BuffaloSabres player to score a faster goal at home was Rasmus Dahlin (0:30) on Dec. 19, 2023.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Lu5mewPnwn https://t.co/yRnUrzxWEu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2025

Ryan McLeod scores the most chaotic hat trick goal ever pic.twitter.com/YZpt1u1TVB — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 16, 2025

2. Connor McDavid ranks second in points for the Oilers

The milestone moment for Mr. McDavid as he reaches 1,044 career points to pass Jarri Kurri on the @EdmontonOilers all-time list pic.twitter.com/ALxQYBMavR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 16, 2025

Marcus Johansson did not return to the game after catching an elbow from Connor McDavid. pic.twitter.com/aVyAjkiYCW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 16, 2025

Podkolzin throws the puck in front for the go-ahead goal! pic.twitter.com/Sa8zEFEPAx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 16, 2025

Conclusion

Quite a quiet evening in the NHL as four teams were in action.At least Connor McDavid was playing.Here are the results and highlights:The Buffalo Sabres, the worst team in the East, faced the Hurricanes last night and surprisingly, they won.A 4-2 victory. Ryan McLeod was the hero of the match, scoring a hat trick.He opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the game.This was the fastest goal of the season at home for the Sabres.His last goal was scored without even taking a shot.In fact, in the third period, Buffalo scored one goal and never shot on net. Check out this chaotic goal.At just 28 years old, Connor McDavid is the best player in the league.Yesterday, with two goals and an assist, he became the second highest scorer in history, surpassing Jari Kurri with 1,044 points.He is 625 points behind Wayne Gretzky.Knowing 97, he should surpass him by the end of the season.Even though McDavid is a great player, sometimes he can throw punches like this.Marcus Johansson never returned to the game after that incident. Will McDavid be fined?The match ultimately ended with a score of 5-3. The winning goal was scored by Vasily Podkolzin.

