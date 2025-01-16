Top-2: The Sabres score a goal despite having no shots in the third period

Top-2: The Sabres score a goal despite having no shots in the third periodRaphael Simard
Tuesday’s @NHL_On_TNT doubleheader saw Connor McDavid surpass Jari Kurri for the second most points in @EdmontonOilers history and Ryan McLeod score his first career hat trick to help lead the @BuffaloSabres to a win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Lu5mewOPGP pic.twitter.com/3MMSmRst0G
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2025
Ryan McLeod collects his first career hat trick!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/fvYKS8MuPf
— NHL (@NHL) January 16, 2025
Ryan McLeod opened the scoring 43 seconds into the contest for the fastest goal to start a game at KeyBank Center this season. The last @BuffaloSabres player to score a faster goal at home was Rasmus Dahlin (0:30) on Dec. 19, 2023.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Lu5mewPnwn https://t.co/yRnUrzxWEu
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2025
Ryan McLeod scores the most chaotic hat trick goal ever pic.twitter.com/YZpt1u1TVB
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 16, 2025
The milestone moment for Mr. McDavid as he reaches 1,044 career points to pass Jarri Kurri on the @EdmontonOilers all-time list pic.twitter.com/ALxQYBMavR
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 16, 2025
Marcus Johansson did not return to the game after catching an elbow from Connor McDavid. pic.twitter.com/aVyAjkiYCW
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 16, 2025
Podkolzin throws the puck in front for the go-ahead goal! pic.twitter.com/Sa8zEFEPAx
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 16, 2025
Conclusion
– Let’s see.
Ryan Hartman kicks Leon Draisaitl’s feet out from under him, and the ref just watches pic.twitter.com/VaiRDFDklY
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 16, 2025
– Unfortunately, he did not score any points.
If Jake Middleton gets a Gordie Howe Hat Trick tonight @BizNasty2point0 is going tarps off for the post game pic.twitter.com/C3RZYeFtAq
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 16, 2025
– Players from yesterday with two points or more.
– 26 teams in action tonight.