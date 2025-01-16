Skip to content
Top-2: The Sabres score a goal despite having no shots in the third period

 Raphael Simard
Credit: Quite a quiet evening in the NHL as four teams were in action. At least Connor McDavid was playing. Here are the results and highlights: Tuesday’s @NHL_On_TNT doubleheader saw Connor McDavid surpass Jari Kurri for the second most points in @EdmontonOilers history and Ryan McLeod score his first career hat trick to help lead the […]
Quite a quiet evening in the NHL as four teams were in action.

At least Connor McDavid was playing.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Sabres score a goal without any shots in the third period

The Buffalo Sabres, the worst team in the East, faced the Hurricanes last night and surprisingly, they won.

A 4-2 victory. Ryan McLeod was the hero of the match, scoring a hat trick.

He opened the scoring just 43 seconds into the game.

This was the fastest goal of the season at home for the Sabres.

His last goal was scored without even taking a shot.

In fact, in the third period, Buffalo scored one goal and never shot on net. Check out this chaotic goal.

2. Connor McDavid ranks second in points for the Oilers

At just 28 years old, Connor McDavid is the best player in the league.

Yesterday, with two goals and an assist, he became the second highest scorer in history, surpassing Jari Kurri with 1,044 points.

He is 625 points behind Wayne Gretzky.

Knowing 97, he should surpass him by the end of the season.

Even though McDavid is a great player, sometimes he can throw punches like this.

Marcus Johansson never returned to the game after that incident. Will McDavid be fined?

The match ultimately ended with a score of 5-3. The winning goal was scored by Vasily Podkolzin.


Conclusion

– Let’s see.

– Unfortunately, he did not score any points.

– Players from yesterday with two points or more.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 26 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google )

