Logan Mailloux had a terrible game against the Penguins.

While the Canadiens’ defense has found stability, Logan Mailloux is having a tough time with the Laval Rocket.

His game on Wednesday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins could even be described as atrocious.

Just looking at his game sheet, one might think that Mailloux wasn’t that terrible. He registered an assist on the overtime winning goal and finished with a zero plus-minus rating. But that doesn’t reflect his game at all.

Look at the wheels on this guy!! pic.twitter.com/V2kY80WT07 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (@WBSPenguins) January 16, 2025

The Penguins took control of this game by scoring the first three goals. Mailloux was specifically responsible for the third goal, as he caused a turnover at the opposing blue line, allowing the Penguins to attack with an odd-man rush.

And that’s not all. Mailloux was penalized in the second period for roughing. Upon exiting the penalty box, he cross-checked Emil Bemstrom, and the referees sent him right back to the penalty box.

Logan Mailloux just got out of the penalty box and cross checks Emil Bemstrom and ref Will Kelly puts him right back in. — Jason Iacona (@nafsnep) January 16, 2025

These are stupid penalties that can easily be avoided.Really nothing was working for Mailloux in this game. He was removed from the power play in the third period. Pascal Vincent seemed to have had enough of him on the power play for this game.We had seen Logan Mailloux lose some power-play time in recent games , as he has been going through a tough stretch, but being completely removed from the power play is something else.

Mailloux, who is considered a talented offensive player, has only registered three points in his last 17 games. It’s simply dreadful for him.

What’s even crazier about this situation is that he will be one of the two representatives of the Rocket at the AHL All-Star Game. It’s somewhat shameful for Laval, which has many players who are currently experiencing much more success.

Mailloux is going to have to find his footing soon because at this rate, there’s no chance he will receive a call-up with the Canadiens.

