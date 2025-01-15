The Canadiens drafted the two best available players in 2022, according to Mathias Brunet.DansLesCoulisses.com
It’s also worth noting that Kent Hughes made a big trade during the draft session to acquire Kirby Dach. However, we will focus on the players selected.
Mathias Brunet conducted a small exercise during his Wednesday segment on Retour des sportifs on BPM Sports by re-ranking the Canadiens’ players during their respective drafts.
And if we had to redo the last drafts: @mathiasbrunet ranks the Canadiens players!
2017: Nick Suzuki 8th
2019: Cole Caufield 6th
2020: Kaiden Guhle 10th
2022: Lane Hutson 1st and Juraj Slafkovsky 2nd
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/2hfqWpFbJx
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 16, 2025
Given the performances of the young defenseman this season, it’s easy to understand why Brunet came to this conclusion.
For Slafkovsky, the result of Mathias Brunet’s ranking is also encouraging. Being surpassed by his teammate, who was not a direct competitor for the first pick and turned out to be a surprise, is not the end of the world.
Brunet is aware that Logan Cooley has a better current point production than Slafkovsky, but he believes that when both players reach their full potential, Slafkovsky’s size and playing style will make him a better player than Cooley.
Hutson is not the only Canadiens player who has been “re-ranked” favorably by Brunet. According to the BPM Sports analyst, Kaiden Guhle is the 10th best player from the 2020 draft, having been selected 16th overall.
