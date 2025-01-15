Michel Therrien believes that the Canadiens will make the playoffs this season.

Here’s why this former coach of the Canadiens thinks so. https://t.co/nDD2igdW6Y — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 16, 2025

The Canadiens are no longer the same team since mid-December. The mediocre squad from the start of the season is now fighting for a playoff spot.The offensive players are scoring more, the defense is stable, and the goaltenders are instilling confidence in all players with strong performances.All of this has convinced former Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien that the Habs will make the playoffs this season. This is what he explained in an article published Wednesday night on the TVA Sports website According to Therrien, the recipe for winning is to have a good atmosphere and a strong team spirit. The players seem happy right now, and rightly so! Montreal has won 10 of its last 13 games.

It’s the only NHL team playing above .800 for the past 30 days.

Playing for development is good, but winning games is one of the factors that will help young players grow in the NHL. Playing to avoid last place isn’t as appealing as playing for a playoff spot.

Montreal is well-positioned to make the playoffs. Before Wednesday night’s games, the Canadiens were in fourth place among Eastern Conference wildcard teams.

The Habs are just two points behind the Blue Jackets and a playoff spot, and they have a game in hand over Columbus.Boston is also in first place among wildcard teams, just three points ahead of Montreal. The problem for the Bruins is that the Canadiens have three games in hand on them. Given how the Habs are playing right now, getting three points in three games seems an easy task.

Returning to Michel Therrien, he enjoys seeing players have faith in their goaltending duo. He believes Jakub Dobes is doing remarkable work and that Cayden Primeau probably wouldn’t have been able to win in the games where the Czech started.

Therrien has even gone so far as to say that the Canadiens currently have the best goalie duo among teams in the playoff race.Lane Hutson has received a lot of praise in recent days, having collected three points in two of his last four games. Therrien is convinced this is not a flash in the pan and he sees the young Canadiens defenseman capturing the Calder Trophy at the end of the season.With 35 points, Hutson is currently the top scorer among NHL rookies. He is four points ahead of Macklin Celebrini. We must also remember that he is the sixth-leading scorer among defensemen in the entire NHL.This is exactly the kind of player that has allowed the Canadiens to get back into the playoff race.

