Michel Therrien believes that the Canadiens will make the playoffs this season.
Here's why this former coach of the Canadiens thinks so.
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 16, 2025
It’s the only NHL team playing above .800 for the past 30 days.
Playing for development is good, but winning games is one of the factors that will help young players grow in the NHL. Playing to avoid last place isn’t as appealing as playing for a playoff spot.
Montreal is well-positioned to make the playoffs. Before Wednesday night’s games, the Canadiens were in fourth place among Eastern Conference wildcard teams.
Returning to Michel Therrien, he enjoys seeing players have faith in their goaltending duo. He believes Jakub Dobes is doing remarkable work and that Cayden Primeau probably wouldn’t have been able to win in the games where the Czech started.
In Brief
– Michel Bergeron would like to see the Canadiens add more firepower on offense.
"The Canadiens will need to make a decision"
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 16, 2025
– Even coaches need to see the doctor.
Jim Harbaugh will undergo heart and hip surgery
— RDS (@RDSca) January 16, 2025
– Hutson could replicate a Bedard feat.
Lane Hutson currently leads all rookies in points in Jan. (9P in 6GP). The next closest is Logan Stankovan (5P in 7GP).
Hutson was the NHL Rookie of the Month for Dec.
The last player to be named NHL Rookie of the Month twice in a row was Connor Bedard (Nov. & Dec. 2023).
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 16, 2025
– A nice victory for Arsenal.
Arsenal defeats Tottenham and looks towards Liverpool
— RDS (@RDSca) January 16, 2025