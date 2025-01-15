Skip to content
News

Career match point ratio: Hutson is at the same level as Fox, Makar, Hughes, and Karlsson.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

The Canadiens’ fans went to bed late last night.

The game held in Salt Lake City began at 9:10 PM (Quebec time) and ended around 11:45 PM.

But even though we had to go to bed late… It was worth it because Lane Hutson put on quite a show against André Tourigny’s team.

The small defenseman racked up three assists in the Canadiens’ beautiful victory and he extended his lead at the top of the rookie scoring leaderboard, ahead of Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michkov.

Hutson has 35 points so far, while the other two each have 31.

With yesterday’s game, Hutson is now averaging 0.82 points per game since the beginning of his career.

That’s excellent for a defenseman… Especially for a 20-year-old.

However, it is also worth noting that there are only four other defensemen (drafted after 2000 and who have played at least 40 games) who have a ratio of at least 0.8 points per game in the NHL since the start of their respective careers.

We are talking about Cale Makar (1.07), Quinn Hughes (0.94), Adam Fox (0.85), and Erik Karlsson (0.81).

What a line-up:

It’s funny, but the four defensemen mentioned above all have something in common.

They have all won (at least) once the Norris Trophy since they have been in the National Hockey League, and we are also talking about the last four recipients of the trophy.

That’s crazy:

(Credit: Google)

Seeing Lane Hutson as part of that group is definitely a good sign for the future… And it’s no accident that people are starting to say he will lift the Norris Trophy one day.

Hutson is the talk of the town right now:

The sample size is small and everyone will agree at this level.

Hutson has played only 45 games in his NHL career… But at the same time, it is hard to believe that he won’t be able to improve because the talent is there.

That’s what is (really, really) exciting for the Canadiens and their fans.


In brief

– Speaking of Lane Hutson.

– Learn more about Connor McDavid:

Snipe.

