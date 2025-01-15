Career match point ratio: Hutson is at the same level as Fox, Makar, Hughes, and Karlsson.Marc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens’ fans went to bed late last night.
But even though we had to go to bed late… It was worth it because Lane Hutson put on quite a show against André Tourigny’s team.
The small defenseman racked up three assists in the Canadiens’ beautiful victory and he extended his lead at the top of the rookie scoring leaderboard, ahead of Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michkov.
With yesterday’s game, Hutson is now averaging 0.82 points per game since the beginning of his career.
That’s excellent for a defenseman… Especially for a 20-year-old.
Only 5 dmen drafted after 2000 have maintained a point per game pace of 0.8 or more (playing at least 40 games).
Karlsson, Fox, Makar, Hughes and Hutson.
Like wow.

It’s funny, but the four defensemen mentioned above all have something in common.
That’s crazy:
Seeing Lane Hutson as part of that group is definitely a good sign for the future… And it’s no accident that people are starting to say he will lift the Norris Trophy one day.
Forget the Calder, Lane Hutson WILL win the Norris Trophy one day!

Hutson has played only 45 games in his NHL career… But at the same time, it is hard to believe that he won’t be able to improve because the talent is there.
That’s what is (really, really) exciting for the Canadiens and their fans.
– Speaking of Lane Hutson.
"I don't think much surprises us anymore (about Lane Hutson). We see the work & effort he puts in at practice & away from the rink. It's no mistake that he's as good as he is…He wants to dominate each & every night."

– Kirby Dach yesterday
– Kirby Dach yesterday pic.twitter.com/JoPP0iQKgn

