Samuel Montembeault has made all the starts at the Bell Centre this season.

Last night, Cayden Primeau won his game in the AHL. Things are going well for the goaltender of the Laval Rocket (better than Logan Mailloux, let’s say) since he was sent down – and that’s great for him.

In three games, he has three wins. And without him yesterday, the Penguins would have won. Even though he let in three quick goals, he shut the door and opened the door for a big comeback.

It’s good if he can regain his confidence down there. Because for now, it’s the most effective way for him to prepare for a potential return to the NHL – whether in Montreal or elsewhere.

But there’s something we must note aside from his victory yesterday. Did you know that this season, it’s only the second time that Primeau started a game at home?

The other time? It was… on January 3rd, also in Laval.

This season, Primeau (who was in the NHL until the holidays) has not started a single game at the Bell Centre. He has played four times at home, but every time, it was in relief of Samuel Montembeault.It was never under optimal conditions, then.

And because Jakub Dobes’ three starts with the Canadiens took place on the road, we can easily conclude that Samuel Montembeault has started all the Canadiens’ home games this year. Anthony Marcotte mentioned it on the radio (BPM Sports) this morning.

It was anecdotal when we talked about Martin Brodeur in New Jersey during his big years, but it’s news in 2024-2025 with the Canadiens. Especially when we know that Samuel Montembeault is not the best #1 goaltender in the NHL – with all due respect for his great season.

Obviously, even if it means that the Canadiens believe in Monty, it shows the lack of confidence the Canadiens had in Primeau. That said, with Jakub Dobes, things have changed.

Whether he plays tonight in Dallas (I believe he will), we should expect to see the little newcomer get one of the home games this weekend. In my eyes, Sunday’s game belongs to him.

I expect to see Dobes play on Sunday in New York, next Thursday in Detroit, as well as one of the last two games (January 28 or 30) of the month. Among them, that would make two home games.And just before the break for the Four Nations Tournament, there will be a back-to-back at home on February 8 and 9. #SuperBowl

If Dobes continues to give the Canadiens a chance to win every time he’s in net, it’s clear that given how the schedule is structured, it won’t just be Montembeault playing at home.

And that’s perfectly fine.

The three goaltenders who have played in Montreal have things to prove by the end of the season. Monty will want to keep his #1 spot with younger players pushing, Dobes will want to stay in the NHL, and Primeau will want to prove that he hasn’t finished playing in the best league in the world.

And with Jacob Fowler coming in, it’s clear that everyone needs to continue to keep an eye on each other.

