Knee operation: no “Kirby Dach treatment” for David Reinbacher

In recent days, we have seen David Reinbacher start skating again.

This is good news for the Canadiens’ prospect as it means that his knee injury (he underwent surgery, as you know, in the fall) is healing at a normal pace.

Seeing images of Reinbacher on the ice this week is a step in the right direction.

We knew that the Canadiens’ plan, which really shouldn’t have hoped for Reinbacher to get injured like this when Matvei Michkov was coming into the NHL, was to see him back by the end of the season.

Not in Montreal: in Laval, obviously.

But now, along with the Austrian’s return to the ice, Anthony Marcotte (BPM Sports) reminded us that the Canadiens’ wish was to have him play in Laval before the end of the regular season.

This would be similar to last year: he would arrive in Laval for the playoff race. The conditions wouldn’t be the same as last year when he was healthy, but we understand.

What is interesting is that apparently, the Canadiens will not be afraid to play the defenseman at the end of the season – if he is healthy enough to do so.

Kirby Dach, who started skating again on Wednesday, was back on the ice this morning in sweatpants. The team insists that there is even no question of his returning to play this season. pic.twitter.com/nvrMeSU8Xm — Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) February 17, 2024

Last year, at the end of the season, Kirby Dach said he was ready to return to play. But since his doctor had forbidden him from returning for eight months, he watched the last games of the season from the press box.Clearly, Reinbacher does not have those conditions. We can think that the surgery was not the same and that this affects how his return to play is managed.

If Reinbacher can play at the end of the season, he could be confident for his summer training. Because it’s all good to be involved with the Canadiens’ coaching staff, but nothing compares to actual action.

Given how things are going for the Rocket, the chances of making the playoffs are good. In the club’s division, the top five teams qualify… and the Rocket has a 12-point lead over Belleville.

Reinbacher should, if all goes well, have enough time to return. The Canadiens talked about a five to six-month absence, which brings us to the beginning or end of March.