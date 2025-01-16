Johnathan Kovacevic is taking Simon Nemec out of New Jersey.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
He has been an important part of the Devils’ defensive unit since the start of the season.
Kovacevic is at the end of his contract and the Devils do not want to let him go. The Devils’ GM intends to negotiate with him to prevent him from testing the free agency market.
May get worse now:https://t.co/zHJP5WCO0W
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 16, 2025
The young man believes he is capable of playing in the NHL and he is stuck in Utica. He therefore wants to move up to the NHL… and in light of everything that is happening, the Slovak is even considering requesting a trade.
It’s too early to see if I will request a trade. – Simon Nemec
In an interview @DennikSport with Šimon Nemec about:
⁃the hardest period in his career
⁃what he needs to improve
⁃options to request a trade
⁃the progress of Dalibor Dvorský
⁃his brother Adam, a forward for Nitra
⁃AHL sometimes being tougher than the NHL
⁃Nele Lopušanová pic.twitter.com/VKnPHiauMh
— Tomáš Prokop (@Lewysko) January 15, 2025
Let’s remember that he is Slovak, just like Slaf and Filip Mesar, two other first-round picks in 2022. And let’s also remember that on the right side, the CH needs help in both the short and long term.
David Savard won’t be there forever and Mike Matheson is filling in on the right. Among the young players, Logan Mailloux is struggling and David Reinbacher, as everyone knows, hasn’t had the chance to develop this year.
Will Kent Hughes want to take an interest in him? If so, he won’t be the only one.
– Seeing Oliver Kapanen play is good news.
We’re glad to see Oliver Kapanen is good to go & healthy enough to play today after a scary incident last game where he hit his head on the ice without his helmet on & left the game.
He’s back as the 1st line centre for Timrå IK in the SHL pic.twitter.com/sFKjqBBy4Z
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 16, 2025
