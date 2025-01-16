Skip to content
 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Johnathan Kovacevic is taking Simon Nemec out of New Jersey.
Credit: Getty Images
Jasons by Johnathan Kovacevic a bit.

Since the beginning of the season, he has been playing very well. The former Canadiens player, who was traded to the Devils a year before full autonomy, has found his spot, to use a phrase from Martin St-Louis.

He has been an important part of the Devils’ defensive unit since the start of the season.

Kovacevic is at the end of his contract and the Devils do not want to let him go. The Devils’ GM intends to negotiate with him to prevent him from testing the free agency market.

This is significant.

With Brett Pesce, Dougie Hamilton, and Kovacevic, the Devils would have a complete right side in the medium term. This could block young players who want to push for a spot in the NHL.

And on this subject, Jimmy Murphy (Responsible Gambler) discussed the implications this could have in a recent article on the topic.

What we note is that Simon Nemec, the second overall pick by the Devils in 2022 (behind a certain Juraj Slafkovsky), is particularly blocked. The young player, who spent most of last season in the NHL, is currently stuck in the AHL.

He has even been surpassed by Seamus Casey in the rankings of young players and he does not see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The young man believes he is capable of playing in the NHL and he is stuck in Utica. He therefore wants to move up to the NHL… and in light of everything that is happening, the Slovak is even considering requesting a trade.

As he told a Slovak media outlet, the door is open.

It’s too early to see if I will request a trade. – Simon Nemec

Because the Devils might shop him this summer and his value is not the highest, we naturally wonder if the Canadiens will seek to acquire his services.

Let’s remember that he is Slovak, just like Slaf and Filip Mesar, two other first-round picks in 2022. And let’s also remember that on the right side, the CH needs help in both the short and long term.

David Savard won’t be there forever and Mike Matheson is filling in on the right. Among the young players, Logan Mailloux is struggling and David Reinbacher, as everyone knows, hasn’t had the chance to develop this year.

Will Kent Hughes want to take an interest in him? If so, he won’t be the only one.


in brief

– Seeing Oliver Kapanen play is good news.

– To watch.

– Good listening.

