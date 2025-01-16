Another goal for Ivan Demidov

He doesn’t stop.

Ivan Demidov found a way to score another goal today. The CH’s hope, who is playing on the first line of his team today, used his hands to outsmart the opposing goalkeeper.

Demidov pops his 15th goal of the season. Perhaps a little fortunate but slick hands nevertheless. pic.twitter.com/Sj1eUlp8hz — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 16, 2025

He is really strong.As Grant McCagg points out, he was a bit lucky. But still: Demidov showcased his talent and used his creativity to get to the net and take the goalie out of his comfort zone.

It’s no small feat.

What’s interesting is the pace at which he has been scoring over the past few weeks – or since the visit of the Canadiens’ management. He scored in his last game (January 13) before today’s game, and he has three goals in his last five games.

He especially has nine goals in his last ten games. That’s quite something!

We should remember that Demidov will participate in the KHL All-Star Game in the coming weeks and that he has really picked up momentum in recent weeks.

It’s no surprise that everyone is talking about him positively.

David St. Louis is an Ivan Demidov Respecter “In some games, he’s making the KHL look like another junior league. He’s a few levels above in terms of his ability to think the game & skill level…There are still no bounds to his creativity. He’s one of the most exciting… pic.twitter.com/i6hk6Z9oVk — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 16, 2025

He might not surpass Matvei Michkov’s pace of 19 goals in 47 games from last year in the KHL, but his current pace means he has little to regret.

In Brief

