Another goal for Ivan Demidov

Another goal for Ivan DemidovCharles-Alexis Brisebois
He doesn’t stop.
Ivan Demidov found a way to score another goal today. The CH’s hope, who is playing on the first line of his team today, used his hands to outsmart the opposing goalkeeper.
Demidov pops his 15th goal of the season. Perhaps a little fortunate but slick hands nevertheless. pic.twitter.com/Sj1eUlp8hz
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 16, 2025
It’s no small feat.
What’s interesting is the pace at which he has been scoring over the past few weeks – or since the visit of the Canadiens’ management. He scored in his last game (January 13) before today’s game, and he has three goals in his last five games.
He especially has nine goals in his last ten games. That’s quite something!
It’s no surprise that everyone is talking about him positively.
David St. Louis is an Ivan Demidov Respecter
“In some games, he’s making the KHL look like another junior league. He’s a few levels above in terms of his ability to think the game & skill level…There are still no bounds to his creativity. He’s one of the most exciting… pic.twitter.com/i6hk6Z9oVk
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 16, 2025
He might not surpass Matvei Michkov’s pace of 19 goals in 47 games from last year in the KHL, but his current pace means he has little to regret.
