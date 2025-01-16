Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Another goal for Ivan Demidov

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Another goal for Ivan Demidov
Credit: He doesn’t stop. Ivan Demidov found a way to score another goal today. The CH’s hope, who is playing on the first line of his team today, used his hands to outsmart the opposing goalkeeper. He is really strong. Demidov pops his 15th goal of the season. Perhaps a little fortunate but slick hands nevertheless. […]

He doesn’t stop.

Ivan Demidov found a way to score another goal today. The CH’s hope, who is playing on the first line of his team today, used his hands to outsmart the opposing goalkeeper.

He is really strong.

As Grant McCagg points out, he was a bit lucky. But still: Demidov showcased his talent and used his creativity to get to the net and take the goalie out of his comfort zone.

It’s no small feat.

What’s interesting is the pace at which he has been scoring over the past few weeks – or since the visit of the Canadiens’ management. He scored in his last game (January 13) before today’s game, and he has three goals in his last five games.

He especially has nine goals in his last ten games. That’s quite something!

We should remember that Demidov will participate in the KHL All-Star Game in the coming weeks and that he has really picked up momentum in recent weeks.

It’s no surprise that everyone is talking about him positively.

He might not surpass Matvei Michkov’s pace of 19 goals in 47 games from last year in the KHL, but his current pace means he has little to regret.

All the better.


In Brief

– Greater expectations for CF Montréal?

– Neymar in Chicago: it wouldn’t be easy to pull off.

– A highly anticipated figure.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content