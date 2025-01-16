The Islanders of Patrick Roy have one of the worst power plays in history.

Did you know that Patrick Roy’s Islanders have one of the worst power plays in history? It is indeed the case.

Since the start of the season, the Islanders are operating at 10.5%. Since power play statistics have been recorded (1977), this is shaping up to be the fifth worst mark in history.Ouch.Because the Islanders only have 2.44 opportunities per game, this means that the team is averaging one goal every four games on power play.That is not enough.The Islanders, who also have the worst penalty kill rate in the NHL (65.6%), give up multiple goals per week while shorthanded, but conversely, they do not score when they have the chance.This could explain the state of the standings, clearly.The problem is that right now, the power play of the Long Island representatives is performing worse than usual. The team is 0-for-25 recently, which has everyone questioning things.

The guys want to get it together, and so does the coach. But in front of the media, Patrick Roy is not panicking.

We have to trust ourselves and trust the guys who are on the ice. – Patrick Roy

Lou Lamoriello, who brought in Roy last year to spark a turnaround, must be wondering what he needs to do to help his team. After all, right now, the Islanders are not #InTheMix for the playoffs.

The Islanders don’t have a strong roster, they don’t have a bright future… and they haven’t scored on the power play at home since November 30. Let’s just say things are not going well.

