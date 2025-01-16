Evgeni Malkin: in the end, his three rings were found at his home.

It’s understood that it’s unfortunate to see him lose items that must hold a lot of value for him.

The investigation has obviously been ongoing since the burglary… but tonight, a new interesting detail has emerged from this story.

In fact, the X account of the local police department made a small update about the Russian’s rings: they have been found.

What’s peculiar, however, is that they were found… at Malkin’s home.

#Update: County Police have learned Evgeni Malkin’s Stanley Cup Championship rings have been located inside his residence. This remains an active investigation, and we continue to ask anyone with information to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. https://t.co/oXYnyk8v2z — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) January 17, 2025

It’s understood that this whole situation is quite peculiar and one may wonder how the rings could have been reported as stolen if they never left the Penguins player’s home. Were they moved during the burglary before being found? Did Malkin forget where he had placed them? I imagine these are possible leads.

One might also ask if this is an insurance matter… but nothing indicates that this is the case, for now.

Notably, via the X account of the Penguins, Malkin expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him since the incident. He specifically thanked the police officers and his teammates, as well as the fans.

In short, all of this is a situation that, it’s understood, is quite unusual… but the most important thing is that, ultimately, Malkin has found his rings.

However, it’s worth noting that the investigation remains open. We will see if new developments arise in the coming days.

In Brief

– Alexandre Carrier helped Kaiden Guhle, but he also helped Lane Hutson advance to the next level.

How the Canadiens’ Alexandre Carrier trade helped unlock Lane Hutson’s offence https://t.co/w9fBeq3H4G — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 16, 2025

– Toronto highlights the return of Sheldon Keefe.

Welcome back message to former Leafs bench boss Sheldon Keefe pic.twitter.com/6GFhvjU8N5 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 17, 2025

– Connor Hellebuyck should be considered for the Hart, says Martin Brodeur.

Il détient toujours la marque du plus grand nombre de victoires en une saison avec 48 https://t.co/TefdV4kpkN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 17, 2025

– A beautiful moment.

Ottawa’s own Donovan Sebrango takes his rookie lap in front of a hometown crowd, with his family proudly watching from the stands pic.twitter.com/npB2kkMfjz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 17, 2025

– Indeed.