 Félix Forget
Evgeni Malkin: in the end, his three rings were found at his home.
Yesterday morning, colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois published an article reporting that Evgeni Malkin had been the victim of a burglary. Among the items reported as stolen were, notably, the three Stanley Cup rings of the veteran.

It’s understood that it’s unfortunate to see him lose items that must hold a lot of value for him.

The investigation has obviously been ongoing since the burglary… but tonight, a new interesting detail has emerged from this story.

In fact, the X account of the local police department made a small update about the Russian’s rings: they have been found.

What’s peculiar, however, is that they were found… at Malkin’s home.

It’s understood that this whole situation is quite peculiar and one may wonder how the rings could have been reported as stolen if they never left the Penguins player’s home. Were they moved during the burglary before being found? Did Malkin forget where he had placed them? I imagine these are possible leads.

One might also ask if this is an insurance matter… but nothing indicates that this is the case, for now.

Notably, via the X account of the Penguins, Malkin expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him since the incident. He specifically thanked the police officers and his teammates, as well as the fans.

In short, all of this is a situation that, it’s understood, is quite unusual… but the most important thing is that, ultimately, Malkin has found his rings.

However, it’s worth noting that the investigation remains open. We will see if new developments arise in the coming days.


