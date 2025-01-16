Alex Newhook is the worst scorer on the Canadiens among regular forwards.Marc-Olivier Cook
There is only one left… And it is Alex Newhook.
Yes, we are talking about the same Alex Newhook who has been playing on the team’s top-6 since the very first game of the Canadiens’ season… And who also plays on the power play.
10 points in 43 games… That is not even 20 points over a full 82-game season. Newhook is on track to have (by far) his worst offensive season of his career since his debut in the National Hockey League, and even though he has been playing better lately, everyone would agree with me if I said he needs to do more.
Ultimately, it should be noted that he has played a lot with Dach – who has also had his share of difficulties – this season.
The second line has been invisible for several weeks, and Laine’s absence also plays a role in all this.
On the other hand… He needs to find a way to contribute more offensively. He is playing for his spot on the team’s top-6, and if he wants to keep it going forward (which might not happen with the addition of Ivan Demidov), he needs to step up.
In Brief
– What do you think?
« One of the good things about the Canadiens not picking top-5 is that there’s no one in the organization who will have the silly idea of drafting Porter Martone! »
The exclusive episode for Patreon subscribers drops tomorrow!https://t.co/OV1Osz7fjG pic.twitter.com/QJcPUhouP5
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 16, 2025
– The Bell Centre is going to explode.
Imagine the Habs crowd reaction when Ivan Demidov scores a goal at the Bell Centre next season pic.twitter.com/AKQ1SxQyDk
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 16, 2025
– Ouch.
The Wild player suffered a concussion https://t.co/4Um1DbEZJW
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 16, 2025