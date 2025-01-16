Alex Newhook is the worst scorer on the Canadiens among regular forwards.

Nick Suzuki is the top scorer among the forwards of the Canadiens.The captain has 43 points in as many games since the start of the season, and Cole Caufield is close behind with his tally of 42 points in 43 matches.In 3rd place among the best scorers (also among the forwards) of the CH is Juraj Slafkovsky. The tall Slovak boasts a total of 23 points in 40 games in 24-25.We have eliminated three players from the equation, and that brings me to ask you the following question.Among the 12 regular forwards of the Canadiens, which one of them has the fewest points since the start of the season?If your choice is Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, or Brendan Gallagher, you are mistaken.And if your choice is Kirby Dach, Patrik Laine, Emil Heineman, or Jake Evans, you are not correct either.

There is only one left… And it is Alex Newhook.

Yes, we are talking about the same Alex Newhook who has been playing on the team’s top-6 since the very first game of the Canadiens’ season… And who also plays on the power play.

When Kent Hughes went to get him from Colorado, we did not expect Newhook to arrive in Montreal as the savior of the organization, nor did we expect him to bring a Stanley Cup to the city.But we also did not expect it to be so difficult offensively for him.

10 points in 43 games… That is not even 20 points over a full 82-game season. Newhook is on track to have (by far) his worst offensive season of his career since his debut in the National Hockey League, and even though he has been playing better lately, everyone would agree with me if I said he needs to do more.

Ultimately, it should be noted that he has played a lot with Dach – who has also had his share of difficulties – this season.

The second line has been invisible for several weeks, and Laine’s absence also plays a role in all this.

But still: if you are playing on the top-6 of an NHL team, you must be able to produce. You have to be able to pick up points here and there, but that has not been the case for #15 this season.Alex Newhook is 23 years old, and he still has time to flourish. He was not drafted 16th overall in the 2019 draft because he has beautiful eyes: it is because he has interesting potential due to the qualities we can see (at times) in his game.

On the other hand… He needs to find a way to contribute more offensively. He is playing for his spot on the team’s top-6, and if he wants to keep it going forward (which might not happen with the addition of Ivan Demidov), he needs to step up.

