Top-3: Already a 100th career point for Connor Bedard

 Raphael Simard
Top-3: Already a 100th career point for Connor Bedard
Last night in the NHL, there were only three games.

However, there was still action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Already 100 career points for Connor Bedard

In his first season in the Bettman circuit, Connor Bedard has collected 61 points in 68 games, which is excellent.

And in his second season, he continues at a pace of about 0.9 points per game. Yesterday, he achieved his 100th point in the NHL.

However, it was not enough in a 5-2 loss.

The real hero of the game was Jakob Pelletier, who scored two goals and recorded an assist.

On his two goals, it was his young teammate Rory Kerins who provided the assists.

This was his first game in the NHL.

Not a bad debut, then.

2. A goal for Connor McDavid on his birthday

In Edmonton, a very defensive game was played.

Only one goal was scored. It was Connor McDavid, on his 28th birthday, who found the net.

It should be noted that the captain is not only capable of scoring.

He is also able to play physically.

Shutout with 30 saves for Stuart Skinner, who was perfect.

Check out this save.

3. The Flyers defeat the defending champions

In Philadelphia, the game did not start well for the home team, as Florida scored the first two goals.

Sam Reinhart already scored his fifth goal of the season while shorthanded.

The Flyers climbed back and tied the game, but Reinhart added another later with a goal, this time on the power play.

Morgan Frost equalized early in the third period.

And Noah Cates scored the winning goal shortly thereafter.

John Tortorella’s team therefore defeated the defending champions by a score of 4-3.

An assist from Matvei Michkov in the win.


– A scorer in all game situations.

– A dangerous play.

– Players with two points or more.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Almost all teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

