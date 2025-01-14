Top-3: Already a 100th career point for Connor Bedard

Starting the week off on the right foot. Did your favorite team collect two points tonight? #NHLStats: https://t.co/kXkqarXn5J pic.twitter.com/MN68iH2auB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 14, 2025

1. Already 100 career points for Connor Bedard

THAT’S A GOAL AND 100 CAREER POINTS FOR CONNOR BEDARD pic.twitter.com/cIPydFxmaS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 14, 2025

Une soirée de rêve pour Jakob Pelletier dans la victoire des Flames ! https://t.co/hC0qkoQJDK pic.twitter.com/egmYoliDkK — RDS (@RDSca) January 14, 2025

Rory Kerins has his 2nd apple of the night in his NHL debut, both on Jakob Pelletier goals! pic.twitter.com/MsBoDr3JVc — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 14, 2025

2. A goal for Connor McDavid on his birthday

Alex Laferriere and Connor McDavid going at it pic.twitter.com/gnmtuGZHoS — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 14, 2025

STUART SKINNER WITH THE DEFLECTION! He gets just enough on this one to flip it onto the top of the net! pic.twitter.com/jeGbtDtA78 — NHL (@NHL) January 14, 2025

3. The Flyers defeat the defending champions

MORGAN FROST!!! YOU COULD TELL HE WAS GONNA GET ONE. UNBELIEVABLE PLAY BY JAMIE DRYSDALE. MICHKOV POINT. 3-3!!!#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/wKFk5Bhn4B — Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) January 14, 2025

WHAT A PLAY BY NOAH CATES pic.twitter.com/pCW9IludMZ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 14, 2025

Last night in the NHL, there were only three games.However, there was still action.Here are the results and highlights:In his first season in the Bettman circuit, Connor Bedard has collected 61 points in 68 games, which is excellent.And in his second season, he continues at a pace of about 0.9 points per game. Yesterday, he achieved his 100th point in the NHL.However, it was not enough in a 5-2 loss.The real hero of the game was Jakob Pelletier, who scored two goals and recorded an assist.On his two goals, it was his young teammate Rory Kerins who provided the assists.This was his first game in the NHL.Not a bad debut, then.In Edmonton, a very defensive game was played.Only one goal was scored. It was Connor McDavid, on his 28th birthday, who found the net.It should be noted that the captain is not only capable of scoring.He is also able to play physically.Shutout with 30 saves for Stuart Skinner, who was perfect.Check out this save.In Philadelphia, the game did not start well for the home team, as Florida scored the first two goals.Sam Reinhart already scored his fifth goal of the season while shorthanded.The Flyers climbed back and tied the game, but Reinhart added another later with a goal, this time on the power play.Morgan Frost equalized early in the third period.And Noah Cates scored the winning goal shortly thereafter.

John Tortorella’s team therefore defeated the defending champions by a score of 4-3.

An assist from Matvei Michkov in the win.

– A scorer in all game situations.

Sam Reinhart opened the scoring with his 10th career shorthanded goal for the FlaPanthers and passed Pavel Bure for fourth most in franchise history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/kXkqarWPgb pic.twitter.com/ir6RHVlSHm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 14, 2025

– A dangerous play.

Martin Pospisil has received a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for boarding on Taylor Hall pic.twitter.com/AjiQM8IW33 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 14, 2025

– Players with two points or more.

