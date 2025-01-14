Top-3: Already a 100th career point for Connor Bedard

Top-3: Already a 100th career point for Connor BedardRaphael Simard
Starting the week off on the right foot. Did your favorite team collect two points tonight? #NHLStats: https://t.co/kXkqarXn5J pic.twitter.com/MN68iH2auB
THAT’S A GOAL AND 100 CAREER POINTS FOR CONNOR BEDARD pic.twitter.com/cIPydFxmaS
Une soirée de rêve pour Jakob Pelletier dans la victoire des Flames ! https://t.co/hC0qkoQJDK pic.twitter.com/egmYoliDkK
Rory Kerins has his 2nd apple of the night in his NHL debut, both on Jakob Pelletier goals! pic.twitter.com/MsBoDr3JVc
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CONNOR MCDAVID pic.twitter.com/bd4rG4iHMe
Alex Laferriere and Connor McDavid going at it pic.twitter.com/gnmtuGZHoS
STUART SKINNER WITH THE DEFLECTION!
He gets just enough on this one to flip it onto the top of the net! pic.twitter.com/jeGbtDtA78
A SHORTHANDED BEAUTY!
That’s Sam Reinhart’s FIFTH shorty this season! #NHLStats: https://t.co/1WIRLgdbhw pic.twitter.com/dXhCmL2syl
MORGAN FROST!!! YOU COULD TELL HE WAS GONNA GET ONE. UNBELIEVABLE PLAY BY JAMIE DRYSDALE. MICHKOV POINT. 3-3!!!#LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/wKFk5Bhn4B
WHAT A PLAY BY NOAH CATES pic.twitter.com/pCW9IludMZ
John Tortorella’s team therefore defeated the defending champions by a score of 4-3.
Overtime
– A scorer in all game situations.
Sam Reinhart opened the scoring with his 10th career shorthanded goal for the FlaPanthers and passed Pavel Bure for fourth most in franchise history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/kXkqarWPgb pic.twitter.com/ir6RHVlSHm
– A dangerous play.
Martin Pospisil has received a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for boarding on Taylor Hall pic.twitter.com/AjiQM8IW33
– Players with two points or more.
– Almost all teams in action tonight.