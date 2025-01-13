Skip to content
 Michaël Petit
“Nick Suzuki is the best center for the CH since Vincent Damphousse” – Benoît Brunet
If there is one player from the Canadiens who is extremely consistent and shows a nice curve of progression since his arrival in the NHL, it is Nick Suzuki.

In addition to his offensive contribution, which keeps rising, he often neutralizes the opposing top lines with his defensive awareness and exceptional intelligence.

Furthermore, he leads by example with his own leadership as captain.

He makes those around him better and increasingly demonstrates that he belongs to the elite centers in the NHL.

Even if he is not the most flamboyant, he is definitely a top-line center.

On Monday night, during the 5 à 7, Benoît Brunet had an excellent headline on Suzuki:

That is no small statement.

In my opinion, there is no doubt that he is the best center for the Canadiens since Vincent Damphousse.

As Brunet mentioned, we will wait before placing him ahead of the Quebecer, but I am quite confident that he could be as good as Damphousse.

The latter has more than 1200 career points in less than 1400 games, along with a Stanley Cup.

It is difficult to compare two players with different profiles from two different eras.

However, the numbers are clear, and the captain could become the first player from the Canadiens since Alex Kovalev to surpass a point per game in a season.

Not only is he producing at a very good pace and can neutralize the best lines in the NHL, but we must not forget that Suzuki has never missed a single game in his career (knock on wood as I write this).

A nice total of 415 games without missing a single game to start his career is quite significant.

If the Canadiens can count on a versatile center producing at a point per game and who doesn’t get injured, the team is in good shape, as the saying goes.


