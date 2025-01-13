“Nick Suzuki is the best center for the CH since Vincent Damphousse” – Benoît Brunet

If there is one player from the Canadiens who is extremely consistent and shows a nice curve of progression since his arrival in the NHL, it is Nick Suzuki.In addition to his offensive contribution, which keeps rising, he often neutralizes the opposing top lines with his defensive awareness and exceptional intelligence.Furthermore, he leads by example with his own leadership as captain.He makes those around him better and increasingly demonstrates that he belongs to the elite centers in the NHL.Even if he is not the most flamboyant, he is definitely a top-line center.

On Monday night, during the 5 à 7, Benoît Brunet had an excellent headline on Suzuki:

« For me, Suzuki is the best center the Canadiens have had since Vincent Damphousse. I even put him ahead of Saku Koivu! »

-Benoît Brunet pic.twitter.com/vo0PuP3Zu2 — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) January 13, 2025

That is no small statement.In my opinion, there is no doubt that he is the best center for the Canadiens since Vincent Damphousse.As Brunet mentioned, we will wait before placing him ahead of the Quebecer, but I am quite confident that he could be as good as Damphousse.The latter has more than 1200 career points in less than 1400 games, along with a Stanley Cup.It is difficult to compare two players with different profiles from two different eras.However, the numbers are clear, and the captain could become the first player from the Canadiens since Alex Kovalev to surpass a point per game in a season Not only is he producing at a very good pace and can neutralize the best lines in the NHL, but we must not forget that Suzuki has never missed a single game in his career (knock on wood as I write this).A nice total of 415 games without missing a single game to start his career is quite significant.

If the Canadiens can count on a versatile center producing at a point per game and who doesn’t get injured, the team is in good shape, as the saying goes.

In a nutshell

– That gesture was very dangerous and the league MUST take action.

Martin Pospisil gets a 5 and the game for this hit on Taylor Hall

pic.twitter.com/HJRsm8PxM3 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 14, 2025

– Samuel Ersson was not fooling around.

WHAT A SEQUENCE OF SAVES! Samuel Ersson, oh my! pic.twitter.com/EduUfavZAb — NHL (@NHL) January 14, 2025

– A goal in both shorthanded and power play situations for Reinhart tonight.

Tkachuk to Reinhart pic.twitter.com/cMppwsnSXa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 14, 2025

– Another proof that the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list is very complex.

Correction: When a team sets their LTIR pool, goes below the cap & accrues space, & then goes back over the cap to utilize their LTIR pool, the space they accrued while under the cap IS available to be added to the space available while in LTIR. Therefore, if Kane is out for… https://t.co/cSuxktKxU1 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 14, 2025

– Boucher had quite the fourth quarter. The Quebecer finished the game with 18 points in 21 minutes.