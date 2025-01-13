“Nick Suzuki is the best center for the CH since Vincent Damphousse” – Benoît Brunet

“Nick Suzuki is the best center for the CH since Vincent Damphousse” – Benoît BrunetMichaël Petit
On Monday night, during the 5 à 7, Benoît Brunet had an excellent headline on Suzuki:
« For me, Suzuki is the best center the Canadiens have had since Vincent Damphousse. I even put him ahead of Saku Koivu! »
-Benoît Brunet pic.twitter.com/vo0PuP3Zu2
— Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) January 13, 2025
If the Canadiens can count on a versatile center producing at a point per game and who doesn’t get injured, the team is in good shape, as the saying goes.
In a nutshell
– That gesture was very dangerous and the league MUST take action.
Martin Pospisil gets a 5 and the game for this hit on Taylor Hall
pic.twitter.com/HJRsm8PxM3
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 14, 2025
– Samuel Ersson was not fooling around.
WHAT A SEQUENCE OF SAVES!
Samuel Ersson, oh my! pic.twitter.com/EduUfavZAb
— NHL (@NHL) January 14, 2025
– A goal in both shorthanded and power play situations for Reinhart tonight.
Tkachuk to Reinhart pic.twitter.com/cMppwsnSXa
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 14, 2025
– Another proof that the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list is very complex.
Correction:
When a team sets their LTIR pool, goes below the cap & accrues space, & then goes back over the cap to utilize their LTIR pool, the space they accrued while under the cap IS available to be added to the space available while in LTIR.
Therefore, if Kane is out for… https://t.co/cSuxktKxU1
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 14, 2025
– Boucher had quite the fourth quarter. The Quebecer finished the game with 18 points in 21 minutes.
Chris Boucher with a VICIOUS slam! pic.twitter.com/yrxkOVjxd1
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 14, 2025