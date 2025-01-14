The guys from Spittin’ Chiclets announced that they have purchased an ECHL team.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
It’s always special to see guys who have played (or are playing) hockey buy sports teams.
Recently, Zach Hyman’s family bought an OHL team (the Bulldogs) and that made waves.
But this morning, the guys from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast (Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, Mike Grinnell, and Keith Yandle) announced on their podcast that they have bought an ECHL team. And a part of me still wonders if it’s a joke.
We’re talking about an expansion team based in Greensboro, North Carolina. The name will be revealed tonight.
ECHL news – Announced on Spittin’ Chiclets Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, Mike Grinnell and Keith Yandle are part owners of the new Greensboro ECHL expansion team.
— Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) January 14, 2025
Obviously, you’ll understand that Paul Bissonnette, in the segment of his podcast where he announced that his boys and he had bought a team, oversold what the client wanted.
Ladies and gentlemen, it has finally happened…
The boys are now co-owners of an @ECHL hockey team @ZawyerSports @GSOProHockey https://t.co/H2asmmniJU pic.twitter.com/WLUYB4zTa0
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 14, 2025
And we can’t say that about all ECHL teams.
