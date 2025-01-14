The guys from Spittin’ Chiclets announced that they have purchased an ECHL team.

It’s always special to see guys who have played (or are playing) hockey buy sports teams.

The most spectacular case remains that of Mario Lemieux (we know the circumstances that led the great #66 to become a shareholder of his Penguins), but there are others.

Recently, Zach Hyman’s family bought an OHL team (the Bulldogs) and that made waves.

But this morning, the guys from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast (Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, Mike Grinnell, and Keith Yandle) announced on their podcast that they have bought an ECHL team. And a part of me still wonders if it’s a joke.

We’re talking about an expansion team based in Greensboro, North Carolina. The name will be revealed tonight.

ECHL news – Announced on Spittin’ Chiclets Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, Mike Grinnell and Keith Yandle are part owners of the new Greensboro ECHL expansion team. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) January 14, 2025

Obviously, you’ll understand that Paul Bissonnette, in the segment of his podcast where he announced that his boys and he had bought a team, oversold what the client wanted.

He said he wanted to be controlling and fire the media who would speak against him. Classic Biz.Obviously, we can agree that Bissonnette is overselling what the client is asking here. However, it is clear that the North Carolina team, due to its owners, will become a franchise to watch closely in the coming years.

And we can’t say that about all ECHL teams.

