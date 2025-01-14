Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The guys from Spittin’ Chiclets announced that they have purchased an ECHL team.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
The guys from Spittin’ Chiclets announced that they have purchased an ECHL team.
Credit: It’s always special to see guys who have played (or are playing) hockey buy sports teams. The most spectacular case remains that of Mario Lemieux (we know the circumstances that led the great #66 to become a shareholder of his Penguins), but there are others. Recently, Zach Hyman’s family bought an OHL team (the Bulldogs) […]

It’s always special to see guys who have played (or are playing) hockey buy sports teams.

The most spectacular case remains that of Mario Lemieux (we know the circumstances that led the great #66 to become a shareholder of his Penguins), but there are others.

Recently, Zach Hyman’s family bought an OHL team (the Bulldogs) and that made waves.

But this morning, the guys from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast (Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, Mike Grinnell, and Keith Yandle) announced on their podcast that they have bought an ECHL team. And a part of me still wonders if it’s a joke.

We’re talking about an expansion team based in Greensboro, North Carolina. The name will be revealed tonight.

Obviously, you’ll understand that Paul Bissonnette, in the segment of his podcast where he announced that his boys and he had bought a team, oversold what the client wanted.

He said he wanted to be controlling and fire the media who would speak against him. Classic Biz.

Obviously, we can agree that Bissonnette is overselling what the client is asking here. However, it is clear that the North Carolina team, due to its owners, will become a franchise to watch closely in the coming years.

And we can’t say that about all ECHL teams.


in brief

– Well, come on.

– What characterizes elite goalies? [RG]

– Oh boy.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content