Ivan Demidov loses to Tony DeAngelo, who leaves the KHL.

Since the beginning of the season, Tony DeAngelo has been part of Ivan Demidov’s team, SKA of the KHL.
I don’t know how good the controversial former NHL player is as a role model for a young player like Demidov… but on the ice, having a defenseman of his talent certainly doesn’t hurt.
And DeAngelo clearly seems to love Demidov’s talent. He has never hidden that.
Tony DeAngelo on his SKA teammate Ivan Demidov:
"He's a world class talent."
Tony DeAngelo is leaving SKA.
The defenseman’s contract will be mutually terminated, with Tony needing to return to North America due to family reasons.
Good luck, Tony!
Obviously, we have to wonder what prompted the defenseman to leave. Maybe there really is something with his family, but it’s sometimes a term that can have a broad meaning.
Quick Hits
– To watch out for in the afternoon.
The Canadiens will not practice this morning. Only the extras (and the starting goalie?) may get on the ice in Salt Lake City.
Martin St-Louis should meet the media around 2:00 PM Quebec time.
Reminder: CH vs Utah at 9:00 PM Quebec time.
– Jakub Dobes: not everything is perfect. [JdeM]
– Incredible.
Some fans have crossed the line
