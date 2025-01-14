Ivan Demidov loses to Tony DeAngelo, who leaves the KHL.

Since the beginning of the season, Tony DeAngelo has been part of Ivan Demidov’s team, SKA of the KHL.

I don’t know how good the controversial former NHL player is as a role model for a young player like Demidov… but on the ice, having a defenseman of his talent certainly doesn’t hurt.

And DeAngelo clearly seems to love Demidov’s talent. He has never hidden that.

Tony DeAngelo on his SKA teammate Ivan Demidov: “He’s a world class talent.” pic.twitter.com/MquCezzi8b — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 25, 2024

Tony DeAngelo is leaving SKA. The defenseman’s contract will be mutually terminated, with Tony needing to return to North America due to family reasons. Good luck, Tony! #hcSKA pic.twitter.com/SJxzrS0l1o — SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) January 14, 2025

But now we learn that we have to talk about all of this in the past tense. DeAngelo is no longer a member of SKA, according to what the Russian team recently announced.Officially, it is for family reasons that the end of the association between DeAngelo and SKA was announced.

Obviously, we have to wonder what prompted the defenseman to leave. Maybe there really is something with his family, but it’s sometimes a term that can have a broad meaning.

Quick Hits

Note that I do not expect to see SKA agreeing to say goodbye to him so that he can finish the season in the NHL. I would be very surprised to see him bounce back with one of the 32 clubs in the Bettman circuit to finish the season.In my eyes, his season is probably over.In 34 games in St. Petersburg, DeAngelo scored six times and recorded 26 assists. He has thus flirted with the point-per-game mark, confirming that he can still help a hockey club offensively.

