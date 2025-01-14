The Canadiens confirm the hiring of specialist Marc Bureau for face-offs.

In recent weeks, we have often seen Marc Bureau in the Canadiens’ environment.

The former player, known for his skill in face-offs during his playing days, was contacted by the Canadiens to help the team improve in a very important aspect of the game.

Since he arrived in the Canadiens’ environment, we have noticed some differences. The guys are behaving significantly better when they are called to take face-offs.

Clearly, the CH seems satisfied with the work of the Quebecer.

Why? Because Bureau’s official hiring for the rest of the season has been confirmed by the team. He is not just an occasional consultant who will come by from time to time: he is a regular.