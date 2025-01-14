The Canadiens confirm the hiring of specialist Marc Bureau for face-offs.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
In recent weeks, we have often seen Marc Bureau in the Canadiens’ environment.
Since he arrived in the Canadiens’ environment, we have noticed some differences. The guys are behaving significantly better when they are called to take face-offs.
Why? Because Bureau’s official hiring for the rest of the season has been confirmed by the team. He is not just an occasional consultant who will come by from time to time: he is a regular.
The Canadiens have formalized the hiring of Marc Bureau as a consultant for face-offs.