Oliver Kapanen hits his head (without a helmet) on the ice rink.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
There is one player under the age of 24 among the top 12 in SHL points per game – Habs prospect Oliver Kapanen. He doesn’t turn 22 until the summer.
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 11, 2025
Scary Situation For Oliver Kapanen, he hit his head hard on the ice without a helmet. He left the game and didn’t return. There was a technical issue from flohockey so the stream didn’t work until the end of the 1st. https://t.co/nk6naq8PtC
— Serenity Hockey (@HockeySerenity) January 11, 2025
According to Patrik Bexell, the Habs prospect should “probably” be able to play in his team’s next game next Thursday.
After #GoHabsGo Kapanen delivers a cross check it becomes a scrum. You can see the helmet fall off before Kapanen’s head hits the ice.
He left the ice on his own accord, but did not return for the third period. Was taken off for precautionary reasons. Will probably play Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Eap0ZgJcxW
— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 11, 2025
I don’t know if he is basing this on his information or if he’s just speculating by seeing the hit on the ice and how Kapanen reacted, but I would wait a bit before making a statement. A concussion (which is a possibility here) can be very serious.
extension
At the next Habs training camp, I expect to see Kapanen and Owen Beck battling for a spot. I don’t know who the Habs will bring in this summer as a center, but we can at least expect to see Christian Dvorak leave.