It is important to be careful with Evans: His shooting efficiency percentage is not normal.Marc-Olivier Cook
There is a “strange” aspect to Evans’ game this season: he is scoring more goals than usual, placing him today at 3rd among the top scorers for the CH (tied with Brendan Gallagher and Emil Heineman).
Jake Evans file: is this a breakout or an anomaly on his part? pic.twitter.com/0tUK5q8der
— L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 10, 2025
My colleague Maxime Truman talked about it on the radio yesterday on the show with Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez (BPM Sports), but this can’t last forever.
Evans may be on fire… but no bottom-6 NHL player can maintain that pace for several years.
But we also need to be realistic in saying that he hasn’t become one of the most efficient scorers in the NHL overnight.
He will have to slow down sooner or later…
Evans’ situation – even though it isn’t exactly the same – reminds me of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard’s in 22-23.
The difference is quite striking…
In the end, we simply need to be cautious with the projection of Jake Evans’ next contract.
It’s true that he is having great moments and, still, all the credit goes to him…
However, we shouldn’t necessarily expect his offensive production to remain similar or increase in the coming years. Because if we look at his numbers since the beginning of his career, he is not having a season like the others.
In Brief
