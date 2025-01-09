Top-3: Pierre-Luc Dubois scores both goals for the Caps in an overtime win.

Wednesday’s three-game slate concluded with Sergei Bobrovsky becoming the third goaltender in NHL history to record a win against 33 different franchises during the @FlaPanthers‘ first trip to Utah.#NHLStats: https://t.co/0XtEzMKLFn pic.twitter.com/iqoVvGC1Eq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 9, 2025

1. PLD plays the hero

CAPS AND CANUCKS ARE HEATED AND IT’S NOT EVEN 5 MINUTES INTO THE GAME pic.twitter.com/EJPjQvS7Eq — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 9, 2025

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Washington Capitals (6) pic.twitter.com/3inBWtSuus — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) January 9, 2025

PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS WINS IT FOR WASHINGTON IN OT pic.twitter.com/nrzlBJNphl — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) January 9, 2025

2. A high-intensity match in Salt Lake City

Here, on this Wednesday evening, only six teams were in action.A fourth matchup was supposed to take place, but due to the fires in California, the Flames-Kings game was postponed.Here are the results and highlights:In Washington, few goals were scored, but the action was plentiful.From the opening moments, almost all players on the ice were involved in a brawl.Even though three goals were scored in a 2-1 overtime victory for the Caps, Pierre-Luc Dubois stole the show, scoring both goals for his team.He first scored the opening goal of the game.Then, this goal in overtime, which made headlines.That marks two consecutive overtime losses for Vancouver, which, I remind you, lost in the same way in Montreal on Monday.If you like to stay up late, you were treated to the game between the Panthers and the Utah club that took place out west.

Indeed, the two teams do not like each other much. In the third period, the home team didn’t like a check on their player.

Mikkola gets Stenlund with a knee and everyone gets in on the action

pic.twitter.com/uQaEFPmUSQ — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 9, 2025

And after the match, while everyone was celebrating, Liam O’Brien and AJ Greer dropped the gloves.

Liam O’Brien tried dropping the gloves with AJ Greer after the game was over and everyone was on the ice pic.twitter.com/5Nnnwr6l7u — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 9, 2025

Sam Reinhart’s 23rd of the season breaks the ice Catch all the action on SN1 or stream it on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/3bIwTvw4hz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 9, 2025

Jesper Boqvist sent this backhand 187 feet to seal the W pic.twitter.com/23himkboSG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 9, 2025

3. Connor Bedard steals the spotlight

Connor Bedard ripped his 11th of the season to put the game out of reach pic.twitter.com/9TenypSNcG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 9, 2025

In a 4-1 victory for the Panthers, Sam Reinhart scored the first goal of the match.This was already his 23rd of the season.Logan Cooley deprived Sergei Bobrovsky of the shutout.But Jesper Boqvist sealed the outcome of the game into an empty net.In Chicago, the Avalanche opened the scoring thanks to Juuso Parssinen.This was his first goal with Colorado.However, it was Chicago that won the match, with Connor Bedard stealing the show.He recorded a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to eight games.He scored the insurance goal.

Other young players also made an impact in the victory. Frank Nazar and Colton Dach each recorded a point on Nazar’s goal.

Frank’s first NHL goal of the season Dach’s first NHL point pic.twitter.com/b1S1gTykJr — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 9, 2025

In the case of Kirby’s brother, it was his first point in the NHL.

Overtime

Final score: 3-1.

– The Quebecer, who is also on a five-game streak with at least one point, is also a goon.

So that’s why PLD got the extra minor penalty pic.twitter.com/3LZCXtTkRA — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 9, 2025

– Four players with two points.

– 20 teams in action tonight.