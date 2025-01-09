Skip to content
News

 Raphael Simard
Top-3: Pierre-Luc Dubois scores both goals for the Caps in an overtime win.
Here, on this Wednesday evening, only six teams were in action.

A fourth matchup was supposed to take place, but due to the fires in California, the Flames-Kings game was postponed.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. PLD plays the hero

In Washington, few goals were scored, but the action was plentiful.

From the opening moments, almost all players on the ice were involved in a brawl.

Even though three goals were scored in a 2-1 overtime victory for the Caps, Pierre-Luc Dubois stole the show, scoring both goals for his team.

He first scored the opening goal of the game.

Then, this goal in overtime, which made headlines.

That marks two consecutive overtime losses for Vancouver, which, I remind you, lost in the same way in Montreal on Monday.

2. A high-intensity match in Salt Lake City

If you like to stay up late, you were treated to the game between the Panthers and the Utah club that took place out west.

Indeed, the two teams do not like each other much. In the third period, the home team didn’t like a check on their player.

And after the match, while everyone was celebrating, Liam O’Brien and AJ Greer dropped the gloves.

In a 4-1 victory for the Panthers, Sam Reinhart scored the first goal of the match.

This was already his 23rd of the season.

Logan Cooley deprived Sergei Bobrovsky of the shutout.

But Jesper Boqvist sealed the outcome of the game into an empty net.

3. Connor Bedard steals the spotlight

In Chicago, the Avalanche opened the scoring thanks to Juuso Parssinen.

This was his first goal with Colorado.

However, it was Chicago that won the match, with Connor Bedard stealing the show.

He recorded a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to eight games.

He scored the insurance goal.

Other young players also made an impact in the victory. Frank Nazar and Colton Dach each recorded a point on Nazar’s goal.

In the case of Kirby’s brother, it was his first point in the NHL.

Final score: 3-1.


Overtime

– The Quebecer, who is also on a five-game streak with at least one point, is also a goon.

– Four players with two points.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 20 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

