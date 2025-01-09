Top-3: Pierre-Luc Dubois scores both goals for the Caps in an overtime win.Raphael Simard
Wednesday’s three-game slate concluded with Sergei Bobrovsky becoming the third goaltender in NHL history to record a win against 33 different franchises during the @FlaPanthers‘ first trip to Utah.#NHLStats: https://t.co/0XtEzMKLFn pic.twitter.com/iqoVvGC1Eq
CAPS AND CANUCKS ARE HEATED AND IT’S NOT EVEN 5 MINUTES INTO THE GAME pic.twitter.com/EJPjQvS7Eq
Pierre-Luc Dubois – Washington Capitals (6) pic.twitter.com/3inBWtSuus
PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS WINS IT FOR WASHINGTON IN OT pic.twitter.com/nrzlBJNphl
Indeed, the two teams do not like each other much. In the third period, the home team didn’t like a check on their player.
Mikkola gets Stenlund with a knee and everyone gets in on the action
pic.twitter.com/uQaEFPmUSQ
And after the match, while everyone was celebrating, Liam O’Brien and AJ Greer dropped the gloves.
Liam O’Brien tried dropping the gloves with AJ Greer after the game was over and everyone was on the ice pic.twitter.com/5Nnnwr6l7u
Sam Reinhart’s 23rd of the season breaks the ice
Catch all the action on SN1 or stream it on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/3bIwTvw4hz
Logan Cooley ROOFS it in tight to get the @utahhockeyclub on the board!
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T pic.twitter.com/eEZfFUfR0E
Jesper Boqvist sent this backhand 187 feet to seal the W pic.twitter.com/23himkboSG
Juuso Parssinen gets his first goal with his new club! #NHLStats: https://t.co/Dh9gz9dMTw
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T pic.twitter.com/fYESDWFRRx
Connor Bedard ripped his 11th of the season to put the game out of reach pic.twitter.com/9TenypSNcG
Other young players also made an impact in the victory. Frank Nazar and Colton Dach each recorded a point on Nazar’s goal.
Frank’s first NHL goal of the season Dach’s first NHL point pic.twitter.com/b1S1gTykJr
In the case of Kirby’s brother, it was his first point in the NHL.
Overtime
– The Quebecer, who is also on a five-game streak with at least one point, is also a goon.
So that’s why PLD got the extra minor penalty pic.twitter.com/3LZCXtTkRA
– Four players with two points.
– 20 teams in action tonight.