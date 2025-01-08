Elias Pettersson: the Bruins and the Islanders have spoken to the Canucks

It’s been a little while since things have been stirring quite a bit in Vancouver. There seems to be a fair amount of tension between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, the two big names in town’s offense, and there are questions about whether their relationship can be repaired.

This is the question the Canucks will need to get an answer to shortly… because if it can’t be repaired, they will need to consider trading one of the two.

If the Canucks do decide to trade one of them, it’s likely that there will definitely be interest. The Rangers have already shown interest in Miller, and the Hurricanes have done the same for Pettersson.

That said, we can think that other teams will also be in the mix… and according to Marco D’Amico (Responsible Gambler), there is another team interested in both forwards: the Boston Bruins.

Per sources, the #NHLBruins have been in talking to the #Canucks regarding their two top centres: J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. More: https://t.co/YfMcwOCahi — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 8, 2025

And there may have already been talks in this regard.On the Boston side, we can feel that the recent failures of the club are starting to put a bit of pressure on the management. The Bruins are still in a position to make the playoffs, but they have lost their last five games and it feels like the club is struggling.

Seeing fans call for Don Sweeney’s firing yesterday at TD Garden probably didn’t help calm things down.

TD Garden is beginning to chant «Fire Sweeney.» — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) January 8, 2025

We might wonder what a package put together by the Bruins would look like to snag one of the Canucks’ centres. We could think that Matt Poitras and Pavel Zacha, for example, would be part of it… but considering there will be more than one interested team, it could quickly escalate into a bidding war.

The Islanders are reportedly among the teams who have inquired about Elias Pettersson https://t.co/iybiE1ZFK1 pic.twitter.com/EgZYtME6Cb — SNY (@SNYtv) January 9, 2025

Especially since the Islanders have also spoken to the Canucks about Pettersson. They are having a tough season as well, but they could reunite Pettersson with Bo Horvat.

For the CH, we might think that the team hopes the Canucks’ centres won’t end up in the Atlantic in Boston. We can also wonder if the Tricolore is among those teams that have chatted with the Canucks… but for now, there is no indication that this is the case.

We’ll see how the situation evolves, but right now, there is interest in both top centre players from the Canucks. And if they decide to trade one, it could change the landscape in the Bettman circuit.

