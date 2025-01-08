For Dany Dubé, Cayden Primeau is an NHL goalie (but not in Montreal)

Cayden Primeau has struggled in the Canadiens uniform this season. The player who was sent back to Laval to rebuild his confidence has not found much success as Samuel Montembeault’s backup since the start of the season… which has cost him his position.

Since then, Jakub Dobes plays like a guy who doesn’t want to know anything about returning to Laval… which doesn’t help Primeau’s case.

It increasingly appears that Primeau is on the trading block, and even if nothing is imminent in his case (no team claimed him on waivers, after all), one can think his future is far from Montreal.

That said, if the Canadiens want to trade him, they will need to find a team that sees a future in the NHL for Primeau… and Dany Dubé believes it’s possible, as he explained on the air at 98.5 FM.

In fact, he sees Primeau as an NHL goalie, but he doesn’t think he will succeed in Montreal.

Sports Fans I Dany Dubé thinks Jakub Dobes will get five starts with the @CanadiensMTL in January, including Friday’s game in Washington.

We listen to him with @MeekerGuerrier.https://t.co/Fhn8jMIFKQ — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) January 8, 2025

In fact, he explains his reasoning with one simple factor: the reality of the Montreal market. We know that it is intense, which means not everyone can perform in the city.

This brings out the best in some players (Samuel Montembeault, for example), but other guys can’t cope with the reality of the environment.

Thus, Primeau may have better chances of establishing himself in the NHL with a team where the market is a bit less intense. A bit like in Ottawa, for example, where his name is mentioned in relation to the team’s situation in goal.

In Primeau’s case, no one questions his talent. We’ve seen him dominate in Laval for years, and he even experienced some success last season with the Canadiens. That said, we feel that mentally, it can quickly become more difficult for him when he struggles and the pressure on his shoulders increases.

We will see if he can eventually revive his career, and especially, if he will need a change of scenery to do so. Let’s remember that he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the current season.

