Patrik Laine unfortunately revived the Blue Jackets’ season two weeks ago.

However, the Senators, Bruins, Lightning, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Islanders, and Blue Jackets will all be in action tonight. The Canadiens, who won’t play again until tomorrow night in Washington, could thus drop a bit further in the standings.

Not enough to ease buddy Gonzo’s concerns, but hey…

The Canadiens have not been the same since Patrik Laine returned to play.

Before December 3, the date of Laine’s first game, the CH had a record of 8-13-3.

Since then? 11-5.And if we exclude the three games Laine missed due to flu/gastro, as well as the one game where he only played a short period (in Columbus), the CH has won nine games and lost only three

But it’s not just the Habs season that Laine has reignited. No!

On December 23, Patrik Laine threw some of his former teammates under the bus by stating—just hours before the game between the CH and the Blue Jackets in Ohio—that some Blue Jackets players didn’t hate losing enough and quit too early in the season.

His former teammates didn’t hesitate to hit him (notably on the shoulder he had surgery on less than a year ago) during the first period of the December 23 game. You know the story: Laine did not finish the game.

The Blue Jackets won the game and then reignited their season.Proof?The team had only won two of its 11 games before the Canadiens came to town.

Unintentionally, Patrik Laine managed to bond the team he criticized. It’s not just the Habs season he reignited. A real little magician, that Laine…

Unfortunately, the Blue Jackets currently occupy one of the playoff spots coveted by the Canadiens. However, Laine did not wake up the right “horse” with his comment…

It is worth noting that the Canadiens and Blue Jackets have already played their three scheduled games against each other this season. We will have to wait until next year (or the playoffs, who knows) for Laine to have the chance to face his former team again.

I wonder if they will re-use the tribute video that was prepared for Laine—but never used—next season. #Not

Since we’re discussing the Blue Jackets, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote this morning about the chances of seeing Mathieu Olivier come to Montreal. Spoiler alert: they are shrinking.

Overtime

Olivier will still be able to hit Laine next year.

Several players have stepped up this season—in light of Johnny Gaudreau’s passing—and taken charge with the Blue Jackets.

Zach Werenski (46 points in 41 games), Kirill Marchenko (45 points in 41 games)… and Sean Monahan (41 points in as many games).

Unfortunately, Monahan injured his wrist in the Blue Jackets’ last game on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jackets just announced that Monahan’s name has been placed on the injured reserve list. We do not yet know the expected length of Monahan’s absence, but the fact that he was not placed on long-term injured reserve, along with the emergency recall of Owen Sillinger to replace him, gives Blue Jackets fans some hope. Let’s recall that Monahan underwent a wrist scan yesterday; let’s wish him to avoid the operating table.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have placed forward Sean Monahan on Injured Reserve and added forward Owen Sillinger to the roster on emergency recall from @monstershockey.https://t.co/kJhZhdm7KI — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 9, 2025

