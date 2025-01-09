Patrik Laine training with his teammates

Skip to content
Good news for the Canadiens.

Patrik Laine, on the sidelines of the team’s practice this morning, was seen on the ice at the Brossard Training Complex. This is better than yesterday, when he was skating solo, before the others.

Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reported the whole thing – not forgetting to mention, of course, that he had changed the color of his tape. It’s a very important detail in the story.

We already knew he had a good chance of playing tomorrow, but seeing him with the others before practice starts is a very good sign for what’s to come.

We’ll see in due time, but I expect to see him replace Michael Pezzetta tomorrow in Washington.

Details to come…

