Mathieu Olivier in Montreal: the dream is slipping away

Mathieu Olivier in Montreal: the dream is slipping awayCharles-Alexis Brisebois
In recent months, Mathieu Olivier has made a name for himself. That’s the least one can say.
Could an extension be coming for Mathieu Olivier?
Don Waddell joined @JeffMarek on The Sheet and discussed Olivier’s future with #CBJ
It’s interesting to note this as recently, negotiations had not yet taken off. And now, clearly, the time is right to try to keep him for a few more years.
I don’t know if he would like to go play in Montreal (and with Patrik Laine), but for now, it makes sense to believe that his future for the next few years is in Columbus.
Mathieu Olivier squares off! #CBJ pic.twitter.com/JedFACMY95
– The CH will practice at 11am this morning.
#Habs will practice at 11am in Brossard today.
Le DG des Canadiens ne manquera pas de travail d’ici la fin de la saison. @JBernierJDM https://t.co/1B5ktMA2Gh
«Je pense pouvoir atteindre le niveau de Cale Makar.»
Il y a deux ans, je rencontrais Lane Hutson pour la première fois, alors que nous passions un moment ensemble dans les installations de Boston University.
Le jeune homme a toujours cru en sa capacité de faire des ravages. https://t.co/rnB0p8CCPT
Marie-Philip Poulin doing Marie-Philip Poulin things. Scores a beauty of a goal from her knees. 3-0 Montreal. Victoire are taking over the game. #PWHL pic.twitter.com/hI53RotCoc
