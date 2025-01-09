Mathieu Olivier in Montreal: the dream is slipping away

In recent months, Mathieu Olivier has made a name for himself. That’s the least one can say.

Could an extension be coming for Mathieu Olivier? Don Waddell joined @JeffMarek on The Sheet and discussed Olivier’s future with #CBJ Presented by @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/rkK1lorWOn — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) January 9, 2025

Of course, we knew who Olivier was. However, with the way he is playing this season, he has chosen the right moment to step up, just a few months away from complete autonomy.There are connections to be made with Jake Evans , deep down.Not only is Olivier playing well in Columbus, but he is also playing a lot. He is capable of logging minutes, scoring goals, and helping his teammates grow a few inches with his robust play.In short, he is appreciated.And his importance in the city is noted. After all, Don Waddell, the hockey boss in Ohio, mentioned to Jeff Marek that he had started negotiating with the Olivier camp to keep him in Columbus.Unlike Kent Hughes, he is openly discussing negotiations.

It’s interesting to note this as recently, negotiations had not yet taken off. And now, clearly, the time is right to try to keep him for a few more years.

The Canadiens will likely have interest in him if he becomes available. But at the moment, that is not the case.

I don’t know if he would like to go play in Montreal (and with Patrik Laine), but for now, it makes sense to believe that his future for the next few years is in Columbus.

in brief

He is currently earning $1.1 million. Expect to see him more than double his salary.

– The CH will practice at 11am this morning.

#Habs will practice at 11am in Brossard today. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 9, 2025

– Indeed.

Le DG des Canadiens ne manquera pas de travail d’ici la fin de la saison. @JBernierJDM https://t.co/1B5ktMA2Gh — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 9, 2025

– He is good.

«Je pense pouvoir atteindre le niveau de Cale Makar.» Il y a deux ans, je rencontrais Lane Hutson pour la première fois, alors que nous passions un moment ensemble dans les installations de Boston University. Le jeune homme a toujours cru en sa capacité de faire des ravages. https://t.co/rnB0p8CCPT — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 9, 2025

– Victory of Victory.