Jake Evans and a first-round pick: Pierre LeBrun doesn’t believe it.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Jake Evans file is quite exciting right now. Is “exciting” the right term? To some extent, yes.
Of course, if he signs a contract before March 7 (like Samuel Montembeault did last season), he won’t be going anywhere. But if he doesn’t sign, he could very well be on the trading block.
According to what Pierre LeBrun reported in the latest episode of the Radar podcast, don’t expect a first-round pick to be on the Habs’ table in relation to Evans’s services at the trade deadline.
That’s his opinion for now.
Considering that the Habs wouldn’t exactly benefit from trading him for another ordinary pick and that the team is currently #InTheMix, it’s safe to think a trade is unlikely.
Unless parity in the league – especially in the East, in fact – drives up prices to acquire Jake Evans due to the scarcity of available players on the market?
Whether that’s by March 7, before July 1, or once the market opens, it will be interesting to see how much he wants to stay in Montreal.
Why do I say this? Because according to LeBrun, still in the context of his podcast with Anthony Desaulniers, if he wants to hit the jackpot, it won’t happen in Montreal.
He says the Habs have a specific framework for signing Evans and they won’t deviate from it.
Note: LeBrun didn’t say Evans wanted to hit the jackpot. He said that if he did want to hit the jackpot, it would have to happen in the free-agent market.
But I have a feeling he genuinely wants to sign in Montreal at the right price… and that the Habs want to keep him.