David Savard in Edmonton: “Definitely, it could happen.”

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

There has been a lot of talk about the future of Jake Evans lately – and rightly so.

But we must not forget that the Canadiens, who are currently in a playoff position, will have decisions to make regarding other players who may attract other clubs.

Among them? David Savard.

Compared to Evans, Savard has less of a future in Montreal. He is likely to be seen playing elsewhere in 2025-2026… especially since Alexandre Carrier has been traded to the Canadiens.

But even though Carrier is there, that does not mean that the Canadiens, in the midst of a playoff race, want to trade Savard.

It also doesn’t mean that with his injury history and his salary, teams will be rushing to give Kent Hughes a call, as he won’t trade his veteran simply to send him elsewhere.

In short, the situation is complex.

However, that won’t stop teams from calling the 514 to see if Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are open to letting the veteran go, who is really enjoying his time at home.

And on that note, Pierre LeBrun brought up a name that often comes up in conversations about Savard: the Oilers.

In conjunction with a segment on TSN Early Trading, LeBrun mentioned that the Oilers were not specifically looking for any particular type of defenseman to improve their roster.

But he did say that if the club wanted a right-handed defensive defenseman, Savard was an option… without naming anyone else.

Certainly, in my eyes, David Savard is on the Oilers’ list. – Pierre LeBrun

This is not the first time Savard has been linked to the Oilers, a team that needs help on the blue line. But under the current circumstances, I’m not sure he will actually be traded. It’s too early to say.

We’ll see what the situation dictates in due time.


