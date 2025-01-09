David Savard in Edmonton: “Definitely, it could happen.”Charles-Alexis Brisebois
There has been a lot of talk about the future of Jake Evans lately – and rightly so.
Compared to Evans, Savard has less of a future in Montreal. He is likely to be seen playing elsewhere in 2025-2026… especially since Alexandre Carrier has been traded to the Canadiens.
It also doesn’t mean that with his injury history and his salary, teams will be rushing to give Kent Hughes a call, as he won’t trade his veteran simply to send him elsewhere.
However, that won’t stop teams from calling the 514 to see if Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are open to letting the veteran go, who is really enjoying his time at home.
EARLY TRADING – @PierreVLeBrun on the Oilers casting a wide net on the D market and the latest on the Canadiens and pending UFA Jake Evans:
— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 9, 2025
But he did say that if the club wanted a right-handed defensive defenseman, Savard was an option… without naming anyone else.
Certainly, in my eyes, David Savard is on the Oilers’ list. – Pierre LeBrun
This is not the first time Savard has been linked to the Oilers, a team that needs help on the blue line. But under the current circumstances, I’m not sure he will actually be traded. It’s too early to say.
We’ll see what the situation dictates in due time.
In Brief
– A name to watch.
– The top Canadian scorers since December 2 are not all at the 4 Nations. Ouch.
None of Canada’s top-9 goal-scorers since the 4 Nations roster was selected on Dec. 2 were included in the team. A testament to the depth in the player pool.
Scheifele – 11
Kyrou – 11
Tavares – 10
Hyman – 10
Marchessault – 10
Vilardi – 10
Huberdeau – 9
Wilson – 9
T. Bertuzzi – 9
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 9, 2025
– Interesting.
– A situation to monitor.
